Work is progressing on the construction projects to build two additional temporary modular housing clusters in Vancouver, which will provide new short- to medium-term living accommodations for people experiencing homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.

At the 1500 Main Street site, which is the larger of the two clusters, as of this past weekend, the pre-fabricated single-storey portable structures have been assembled, and construction crews are now focused on completing the final interior and exterior finishings. This location with two additional buildings is immediately south of SkyTrain Main Street-Science World Station and the 2017-built, three-storey modular building with 40 units at 220 Terminal Avenue, which is Vancouver’s first temporary modular housing site.

Over at the surface parking lot next to SkyTrain Olympic Village Station, crews are in the process of performing site preparation works in advance of the arrival of the pre-fabricated, single-storey structures. This site is immediately adjacent to the 2018-built, three-storey modular building with 52 units, known as Margaret Mitchell Place, and it currently shares the same address of 2132 Ash Street.

The 1500 Main Street site will contain 60 units and the 2132 Ash Street expansion will contain 30 units for a total of 90 units.

But there is now a delay with opening both new clusters. When the projects were first announced in mid-December 2022 by the provincial and municipal governments, it was stated that the structures would be ready for occupancy by the end of March 2023.

BC Housing told Daily Hive Urbanized the larger cluster at 1500 Main Street is now set for occupancy in May, while the smaller cluster at the 2132 Ash Street site will be ready in June. The intent is to move people currently living in Downtown Eastside shelters to both new sites, and the newly vacated spaces at shelters would then be provided to people living in the Hastings Street and Crab Park encampments.

“BC Housing has been working to get these sites open as quickly as possible, despite development processes the caused unanticipated delays,” reads BC Housing’s statement.

Records show the City of Vancouver’s Development Permit Board approved the development permit application for the 2132 Ash Street expansion site very recently, on March 17, 2023. The application was submitted on December 15, 2022.

These are Vancouver’s first single-storey temporary modular housing buildings for addressing homelessness, and they are based on the design of work camp housing for mining and logging operations in remote locations. All previous temporary modular buildings in Vancouver are multi-storey buildings.

While Vancouver’s current modular housing typology features private single-occupancy suites with a kitchenette and private bathroom, the new buildings under the “bridge-to-housing” model will have a private room with shared bathrooms and amenities and a common kitchen — and for these reasons, the new buildings are intended to be highly temporary accommodations.

These new buildings under the “bridge-to-housing” model are intended to fill the gap between those living in shelters, but they are also part of the overall solution of filling the needs of Downtown Eastside residents and moving towards the dissolution of the Hastings Street and Crab Park encampments. According to BC Housing, the residents will live in these buildings under a fixed term, before they move to new longer-term or permanent housing currently under development.

Both sites on City-owned land will remain in place for at least three years. The provincial government is covering the $6.9 million construction cost.

The provincial government has a stated goal of re-establishing 330 new or renovated units in the Downtown Eastside by this June to provide campers in the Hastings Street and Crab Park encampments with 24/7 support and access to healthcare.

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced its acquisition of the 1969-buit, 12-storey tower at 1450 West 12th Avenue — located just off the South Granville retail strip, previously used as the Chalmers Lodge seniors’ assisted living facility — for its renovation into 115 supportive housing units, with priority for seniors. It will be ready for occupancy in Fall 2023.

As well, the Gastown Hotel SRO at 112 Water Street is reopening after a full year of closure after incurring damage from the deadly fire at the adjacent former Winters Hotel SRO.