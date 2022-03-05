Elon Musk and Bill Gates headline TED Talks' return to Vancouver this spring

TED is returning to Vancouver this spring and it’s bringing together some of the world’s biggest thought leaders.

Over five days in April, TED 2022 – A New Era will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre with a series of speaker events. There will be 11 TED Talks plus interviews, performances, and more from April 10 to 14.

“A lot has changed since we last gathered in Vancouver for TED three years ago,” reads the event website.

“We return not for more of the same…but to celebrate a new era. The future beckons with extraordinary possibilities we couldn’t have dreamt of. In medicine, in AI, in clean energy, in the ways we work, the ways we learn, and in the fundamental economic and social systems that underpin everything else.”

If you were thinking of attending, you might want to slow your roll a bit. According to the official website, the lowest tier of passes available is already sold out and it started at $5,000 USD.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates will be in attendance, but so too will a whole slew of speakers. Here are some of the most famous faces you might recognize who will be coming to Vancouver for TED 2022:

If you can’t afford to shell out thousands of dollars to attend, maybe you can hang around the McDonalds across the street to see if you can catch a glimpse of someone like Elon Musk or Bill Gates.