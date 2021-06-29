Vancouver tech company Visier achieves unicorn status
Visier is a Vancouver-based tech company that focuses on workplace analytics, and their operations have recently received a significant boost thanks to a large investment from Goldman Sachs.
Companies use their services in a variety of ways, including increasing employee retention and engagement, creating a workplace supportive of diversity and inclusion, and more. This is done through tracking data throughout an employee’s entire journey, from the moment they apply to the moment they exit.
“Visier has raised $125M USD in a Series E funding backed exclusively by Goldman Sachs at a valuation of over $1B,” said Visier in an email statement to Daily Hive.
Earlier today we announced our latest funding round of $125M USD, crossing the unicorn threshold. We couldn’t have reached this major milestone without the support of our customers or partners so we wanted to take a moment to share our appreciation. #peopleanalytics #unicorn #HR pic.twitter.com/l3Xyz2KVgk
“The partnership with Goldman Sachs on the next phase of Visier’s growth underscores the fact that people analytics has become mainstream business practice,” said John Schwarz, co-founder and chairman. “This investment is key to establishing Visier as the independent global cloud platform for people-related business insights.”
This investment gives the tech company unicorn status, which is a term used to define a startup that has a valuation of $1 billion or more.
They plan on using this investment to expand their operations internationally as well as extending their current product development.