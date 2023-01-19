"Difficult decision": Vancouver-based Hootsuite announces more layoffs amid leadership change

Vancouver tech company Hootsuite has announced its third round of layoffs since August last year, reducing its workforce by approximately 7%.

The reduction amounts to around 70 employees.

In August of last year, Hootsuite reduced its global workforce by 30%; in November, by a further 5%.

Hootsuite has also announced a leadership change, introducing Irina Novoselsky as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Tom Keiser.

“We thank Tom for his leadership and service as he navigated the company through the pandemic and created a strong foundation for Hootsuite’s continued growth,” said Julie Herendeen, Hootsuite Board Chair.

“Irina is a proven, results-driven leader with deep experience leading high velocity, high scale businesses, delivering customer-focused innovation and building operationally excellent teams. Her experience together with her drive and passion for the business make Irina the ideal candidate to lead Hootsuite in their next chapter of profitable growth at scale,” Herendeen added.

Like Kaiser, some former employees have taken to LinkedIn to share their stories.

“Hootsuite is an incredible place and it’s been an honor to work with such wonderful and skilled people,” wrote Kaiser.

“Today marks the end of my time at Hootsuite,” wrote another former employee.

“I was fortunate enough to work with a number of great people who all helped me learn and grow, both professionally and personally.”

Hootsuite is a Vancouver tech and social media company that helps users create, schedule, publish and manage social media campaigns across various social media networks and platforms.

“We help maximize the impact of your social marketing,” reads Hootsuite’s website.

While the company is based in Vancouver, it employs workers worldwide.

This news comes as many tech companies around the world have announced layoffs. Microsoft and Amazon are two big names in tech that have recently announced sizeable layoffs.

Hootsuite isn’t the only Vancouver tech company that has announced layoffs in 2023, as Thinkific also announced layoffs earlier this month.