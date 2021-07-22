Vancouver Symphony Orchestra returns this fall with a Back to the Future concert

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced their first concerts for the 2021-2022 season, starting with Back to the Future this September.

The VSO calls it “the perfect way to welcome audiences back to their venue.”

Back to the Future In Concert will have two shows on September 24 and 25.

“BC’s incredible progress on vaccination and reopening plans give us great hope and confidence that we will hit Phase 4 on September 7, permitting full audiences,” said VSO President and CEO Angela Elster in a press release.

“The return to full audiences is critical for the success of our orchestra and the performing arts. We thoroughly encourage people to do their part, get the second shot, and be ready to confidently and safely join us this fall for an incredible reopening celebration.”

The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Alan Silvestri, known for his work on other classic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Forrest Gump, and more recently, was behind some of the work on Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

The show will feature a hi-def screen displaying all of Marty McFly’s adventures as the full symphony orchestra performs Silvestri’s score in sync with the movie.

They’ve also announced other shows scheduled for September and October.

On September 18, the VSO is putting on an aptly named show called We’re Back, a gala performance featuring Maestro Otto Tausk, where he’ll lead Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony, playing audience favourites.

After the Back to the Future show, family favourite Canadian artist Fred Penner will take the VSO stage on October 3 with The Cat Came Back – and so can you!

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23.