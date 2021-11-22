Vancouver's spectacular sunset ignited the skies tonight (PHOTOS)

Vancouver’s grey skies cleared up just enough to let a dramatic sunset capture the attention of the city on Sunday, November 21.

The sunset was so beautiful that we hardly noticed it was dark by 5 pm. It was a welcome sight since the weekly forecast seems to call for nothing but rain.

From fiery shades of red to pastel purple hues, it was quite the show. Take a look at the snapshots Vancouverites took of the sunset:

Absolutely stunning lava sunset in Vancouver today! Can’t believe I am seeing this. Love this color palette 🤩❤️#Vancouver #sunset #BeautifulBritishColumbia pic.twitter.com/qrXJzesfZC — Aishwerya Kapoor (@thatsmeaish) November 22, 2021

Beautiful sunset at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, BC pic.twitter.com/Kda2YNy1gF — Branden Haynes (@BrandenHaynes) November 22, 2021

Vancouver sunset photo combo: barge edition