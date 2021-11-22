Vancouver's spectacular sunset ignited the skies tonight (PHOTOS)

Vancouver’s grey skies cleared up just enough to let a dramatic sunset capture the attention of the city on Sunday, November 21.
The sunset was so beautiful that we hardly noticed it was dark by 5 pm. It was a welcome sight since the weekly forecast seems to call for nothing but rain.
From fiery shades of red to pastel purple hues, it was quite the show. Take a look at the snapshots Vancouverites took of the sunset:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Absolutely stunning lava sunset in Vancouver today! Can’t believe I am seeing this. Love this color palette 🤩❤️#Vancouver #sunset #BeautifulBritishColumbia pic.twitter.com/qrXJzesfZC
— Aishwerya Kapoor (@thatsmeaish) November 22, 2021
Incredible sunset over #Vancouver tonight. pic.twitter.com/nxOjnCd5kq
— James R.C. Smith (@jamesrcs) November 22, 2021
Beautiful sunset at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, BC pic.twitter.com/Kda2YNy1gF
— Branden Haynes (@BrandenHaynes) November 22, 2021
Nice looking sky over #vancouver tonight. #vancouversunset pic.twitter.com/ndvUYAKYGZ
— Marina LeClair (@MarinaLeClair) November 22, 2021
Vancouver sunset photo combo: barge edition
#Vancouver #vanre #barge #sunset 🌅 🚢 Yes, I finally went to see … The BARGE!! 😃 pic.twitter.com/mQxETjIlmK
— Hutchyman (@Hutchyman) November 20, 2021
