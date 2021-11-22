NewsWeather

Vancouver's spectacular sunset ignited the skies tonight (PHOTOS)

Nov 22 2021, 1:27 am
@naomiyamamoto/Twitter

Vancouver’s grey skies cleared up just enough to let a dramatic sunset capture the attention of the city on Sunday, November 21.

The sunset was so beautiful that we hardly noticed it was dark by 5 pm. It was a welcome sight since the weekly forecast seems to call for nothing but rain.

From fiery shades of red to pastel purple hues, it was quite the show. Take a look at the snapshots Vancouverites took of the sunset:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alona Shipilo (@alonas06)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Lucas (@withaburningviolin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alona Shipilo (@alonas06)

Vancouver sunset photo combo: barge edition

 

