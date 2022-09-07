Iced pumpkin spice please: Vancouver expected to be scorching this weekend

If you were unsure if you should plan another beach day, here is your thumbs up because it’s expected to heat up this weekend in Vancouver.

While Saturday will be a cloudless day and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, both days may feel as hot as 29°C, according to the Weather Network.

If you want to maximize your last hours of summer sun, your best bet is Saturday because it’s expected to be clear for 13 hours, while Sunday may only have about eight hours.

And if you’re hoping to catch the sunset, remember that the sun has been setting earlier.

As of Wednesday, the sun sets around 7:40 pm.

Since the weekend is still a few days away, you can start soaking up the sun today as there will be plenty of great weather heading into the weekend from Wednesday to Friday.

It will also slowly heat up every day until Saturday.

Wednesday temperatures are expected to reach 21°C, Thursday it will stay around the same at 20°C, and Friday it will pick up to 25°C.

However, Friday will feel a bit hotter, with the forecast predicting feels-like temperatures around 27°C.

When Vancouverites return to the work week, Monday will ease you back in with some sun and clouds. Temperatures will dip down to about 22°C.

This kind of warm September weather is expected for the rest of the month.