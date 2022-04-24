Vancouver Sun Run takes over the city with 20,000 runners (PHOTOS)

An annual tradition for the city has returned and on Sunday, April 24, the Vancouver Sun Run took to the streets.

This year’s in-person event kicked off in the morning and you might encounter street closures and runners around the city today.

It’s best to avoid downtown in a car today, and the Vancouver Police tweeted out a reminder this morning.

#VanTraffic: A reminder to motorists to avoid downtown Vancouver roadways this morning, due to the @VancouverSunRun marathon. pic.twitter.com/8Uc477aA5y — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 24, 2022

Organizers said that close to 20,000 participants were raring to go at the start of the race at the intersection of Burrard and Georgia. The official start of the race was at 9 am.

The athletes who have their eyes on the prize are getting ready to go. Not long now!#VancouverSunRun pic.twitter.com/jYYyckbuRf — Vancouver Sun Run (@VancouverSunRun) April 24, 2022

Take a look at this year’s route map so you know where you can find the runners.

Road closures are set to be in place between 8 am and noon on Sunday, April 24.

Heads up Vancouver Sun Run is BACK IN PERSON and many major streets (and Burrard bridge) will be closed in the city on April 24 from 8am-noon ish. pic.twitter.com/k0EkwD3OVG — Vancouver Sun Run (@VancouverSunRun) April 21, 2022

This year, runners will look like a sea of green in their matching t-shits.

Crowd getting ready to get their run on.

First in-person #VancouverSunRun in 3 years.

This is what it’s like at the Start.

Big crowd already.West Georgia. Burrard Street. #VanRun #FunRun pic.twitter.com/RwzuDBfk8R — Stephen A. Braverman (@stephenbraverm1) April 24, 2022

Oh , Canada. Oh, Vancouver.

I love this stuff. Missed it.

I like crowds. #VancouverSunRun pic.twitter.com/9o0GVByhtp — Stephen A. Braverman (@stephenbraverm1) April 24, 2022

If it’s not too early for you, make sure to get out and cheer on the runners!

