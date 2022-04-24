News

Vancouver Sun Run takes over the city with 20,000 runners (PHOTOS)

Apr 24 2022
Vancouver Sun Run takes over the city with 20,000 runners (PHOTOS)
An annual tradition for the city has returned and on Sunday, April 24, the Vancouver Sun Run took to the streets.

This year’s in-person event kicked off in the morning and you might encounter street closures and runners around the city today.

It’s best to avoid downtown in a car today, and the Vancouver Police tweeted out a reminder this morning.

Organizers said that close to 20,000 participants were raring to go at the start of the race at the intersection of Burrard and Georgia. The official start of the race was at 9 am.

Take a look at this year’s route map so you know where you can find the runners.

Road closures are set to be in place between 8 am and noon on Sunday, April 24.

This year, runners will look like a sea of green in their matching t-shits.

If it’s not too early for you, make sure to get out and cheer on the runners!

More to come…

