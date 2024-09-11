Vancouver sublet offers peculiar "bedroom" for $950 per month

A Vancouver sublet listed on Facebook Marketplace is offering an interesting bedroom arrangement for the lucky renter.

Listed for $950 per month, the sublet rental is listed as a one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit.

If you choose to rent the unit, your bedroom is described as a “room (separated by curtains) in a shared house in Kitsilano.”

It looks decent-sized up close.

But this wider shot makes it look absolutely tiny, especially for $950 for the month, and there is little to no privacy outside the sheer curtain.

The rest of the space looks neat and cozy and actually quite comfortable.

Everything else in the unit is shared with three other renters. The unit also offers a backyard and balcony to “sun bask in.”

The listing states that “this is not a party house” and that there’s quiet time at 10 pm. No pets are allowed; the lucky renter must pay a $450 deposit. WiFi and hydro are also included in the $950 rate.

Rentals.ca released its monthly rent report yesterday. It suggests that the average roommate rent in BC is $1,211, so this sublet would technically be below average.

Could you see yourself living in this Vancouver sublet for a month at the rate it’s being offered? If not, how much would you pay for this unit?