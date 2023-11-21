Let's go back in time: Five Metro Vancouver spots we wish were still open

Something we don’t love? When popular Vancouver spots shut their doors for good.

In a recent post on Reddit, folks from around the city were chatting about which spots around Vancouver they miss the most — and it’s making us feel nostalgic about days gone by.

Fortunately, we can look back on all the great places around Vancouver and what they had to offer. Here is a list of some places people miss the most:

Playdium Metrotown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playdium: Attractions & Arcade (@playdiumca)

Let’s start with why the post was made. Do you remember Playdium in Metrotown? If you’re from Burnaby and or love arcade games, you probably do.

It was a fun spot for families and friends to chill out and enjoy arcade games, such as the rollercoaster simulator. It was replaced by Winners in 2005.

Richard’s on Richards

Okay, so this one is a throwback for sure, but it has the most upvotes on the Reddit post.

Comment

byu/Aroilt from discussion

invancouver

Richard’s on Richards was one of the many popular nightclubs that closed in 2009 and was known for hosting great live music.

If you ask your parents or an older sibling about this place, it may bring tears to their eyes.

Movieland Arcade

The classic video game arcade was a well-known destination for arcade enthusiasts, but it appears that simply wasn’t enough to keep it afloat. The magic came to an end in 2021.

Art Knapp Downtown Vancouver View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Knapp Vancouver (@artknappvan) Say it isn’t so. The popular plant and furniture store was a staple in Vancouver’s downtown because it provided ample accessibility for plant and design lovers alike. They closed their doors in 2015.

The Umbrella Shop

Living in Raincouver pretty much necessitates having a reliable, sturdy umbrella and The Umbrella Shop was a go-to destination for many until it closed its doors in 2017.

What other places in Vancouver that have closed do you miss? Let us know in the comments.

​​