Another recently sold Vancouver home in the prestigious British Properties area earned a tad more than the asking price but sold far less than the latest assessed value.

Some folks on social media are having fun with puns about 1235 Ottaburn Road in West Vancouver, which even the listing states has been poorly maintained and neglected.

It sold on Tuesday for $2,726,000, above the asking price of $2,575,000 but way below the assessed value of $3,890,000, according to Zealty.

Macdonald Realty’s listing highlights the numerous problems with this home, which still sold for more than the average Vancouver income earner can afford due to the land value alone.

While the property sits on a lot of over 12,000 sq ft, the home has been “poorly maintained and neglected for some time.”

Despite the wear and tear, the home is only 28 years old, built in 1996.

As the pictures illustrate, significant water damage has occurred at the home. The listing adds that the roof “leaks badly” in spots and that “water ingress and damage has been significant.”

The home is not habitable, and the listing adds a disclaimer that the “value here will be in the land.”

While the home as a whole is unliveable, there are parts of the property that still seem to be in okay shape.

Other parts of the property have not fared so well, including the exterior, which is in dire need of a pressure wash.

PPE is required for visits, and there’s a court date pending on the home, though it is not clear for what reason.

The British Properties home caught the attention of some X users as the conversation about Vancouver real estate continues to confound folks.