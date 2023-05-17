Smoke from wildfires in BC and Alberta is rolling into Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver is looking a bit hazy as of Wednesday afternoon, but it’s going to get worse before it gets better as wildfires from the Western half of the country continue to burn.

According to The Weather Network’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), by tonight, the air quality that is categorized as “low risk” may advance to become “moderate risk.”

Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist from The Weather Network, tweeted Tuesday that the smoke is expected to impact the Lower Mainland.

“Expected arrival is between later Wednesday-Thursday, making it only 30 weeks since the last smoke intrusion last October,” he said.

Forecasting smoke to impact the Lower Mainland. Expected arrival is between later Wednesday-Thursday, making it only 30 weeks since the last smoke intrusion last October. #BCSmoke #BCFires #BCHeat https://t.co/AfyQVRR10C — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) May 16, 2023

Metro Vancouver‘s Twitter page said the wildfire smoke from BC and Alberta is forecast to clear by late Thursday to Friday.