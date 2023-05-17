NewsWeather

Smoke from wildfires in BC and Alberta is rolling into Metro Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
May 17 2023, 10:47 pm
Metro Vancouver/Twitter

Metro Vancouver is looking a bit hazy as of Wednesday afternoon, but it’s going to get worse before it gets better as wildfires from the Western half of the country continue to burn. 

According to The Weather Network’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), by tonight, the air quality that is categorized as “low risk” may advance to become “moderate risk.”

Hazy skies seen from Chilliwack Mountain (Submitted photo)

Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist from The Weather Network, tweeted Tuesday that the smoke is expected to impact the Lower Mainland. 

“Expected arrival is between later Wednesday-Thursday, making it only 30 weeks since the last smoke intrusion last October,” he said. 

Metro Vancouver‘s Twitter page said the wildfire smoke from BC and Alberta is forecast to clear by late Thursday to Friday. 

