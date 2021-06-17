Vancouver ranked second least stressful city in Canada

Between the constant construction, heavy rain, and high cost of living, live in Vancouver isn’t always smooth sailing. But according to a new ranking, Vancouver is the second least stressful city in Canada, and is in the top 30 in the world.

CBD company VAAY ranked 100 cities around the world to find the most and least stressful spots. Cities were ranked based on criteria like safety, gender and minority equality, density, traffic, weather, pollution, unemployment rate, financial stress, mental health, access to healthcare, and COVID response.

“Our objective with this study is to show what cities can achieve for their citizens through effective governance, robust environmental policies and well-resourced social welfare systems,” said Finn Age Hänsel, co-founder of VAAY.

After analyzing all of the criteria, three Canadian cities made the top 30 on the list: Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

Vancouver ranked second highest compared to the two other Canadian cities. Montreal was the highest-ranking Canadian city, placing as the 12th least stressful in the world. Vancouver was ranked as the 29th, just one spot above Toronto’s 30th place.

When looking at individual criteria, Vancouver made an appearance as the city with the eighth-best air pollution levels.

But for anyone looking to live the lowest-stress life possible (and for whom geography isn’t an issue) they should consider moving Reykjavik, Iceland, Bern, Switzerland, or Helsinki, Finland since those came in as the three least stressful cities in the world.

Mumbai, India ranked as the most stressful city on the list, with the lowest overall score of just 1 out of a possible 100.