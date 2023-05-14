A Vancouver family woke up to a feathered intruder in their home (VIDEO)

We’ve had our own experiences having to host an unexpected guest. But one Vancouver family probably has your worst story beat thanks to an unwelcome seagull.

Levi Robinson, shared a video over the weekend after he woke up to find a seagull prancing and flying around his home.

Robinson can be heard pleading with the bird not to “sh*t on all my stuff.”

However, he told Daily Hive, “The bird did poo everywhere … after it realized we were in there with him.”

The bird flew into the home near English Bay Friday morning, but “I thought it was my kids messing around in the kitchen,” Robinson said.

“So I got up to investigate and found [the bird] on our table pecking at a dish we left out from the night before,” the Vancouverite said.

“I think the bird was in there because he wanted breakfast. We all know they love food and aren’t afraid to swoop in for a snack in the West End.”

Robinson suggests the sparkle from his disco ball in the window may have also caught the bird’s attention since the seagull was fiddling with it.

It’s unclear how long the bird was in Robinson’s home, but he said he suspects it was inside for a while.

“He seemed pretty comfy in there.”

At one point in the video, the seagull seems to look directly at the open window where it can fly out but decides to stay a little while longer in the apartment.



Robinson admitted he was a little nervous to get pecked by the bird, but in order to get it out, he said he attempted to herd it to the window.

“He flew into the glass a couple of times, so we were more worried that he would injure himself,” he said.

“I went to get a blanket in hopes to drape it over him and carry him out, but by the time I got back to the kitchen, he had figured out where the open window was and decided to take off on his own.”

Robinson said he was worried his glass window would break, but “luckily, that didn’t happen.”

There was no other damage other than some objects that got knocked over.

Overall, Robinson said it was a “pretty cool experience” since he likes birds and got to see the seagull up close.

However, he advises other people in the city to ensure their windows are closed at night.

“I should have known better because I see the seagulls scoping out our place often from my neighbouring building’s rooftop patio, which is no more than 10 feet from our window,” he said.

Since Robinson shared his video of the seagull on TikTok, it has 25,000 views and over 1,000 comments as of Sunday afternoon.

One person commented what we’re sure other Vancouverites are thinking too: “This is the most Vancouver that Vancouver can Vancouver.”