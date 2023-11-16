Vancouver residential street parking changes might irk your neighbours

Vancouver has made some changes to neighbourhood street parking rules that could be good news for some and bad news for others.

Long story short, you can now park anywhere on the block you live on for more than three hours without issue.

The old rules stated that you could only park for more than three hours between 8 am and 6 pm if you were in a spot “abutting your residence,” according to a City of Vancouver post on X.

Vancouver says it changed the rules because street parking is a “shared public space.”

We made the change to highlight that on-street parking is a shared public space and to recognize that it’s not always possible to park in a spot abutting your own residence.

However, based on what we’ve seen and reported on in the past, this change can potentially create some problems, as social media users point out.

Some have suggested that this could be a thorn in the side of parking bylaw gatekeepers.

“OMG, this is going to TORTURE our neighbour on the next block who gatekeeps the spot outside her house with the ferocity of a rabid pitbull,” said one user on Reddit.

“Gonna be a lot of pissed off people who can’t call bylaw to report people,” said another user.

“I will miss passive-aggressive neighbour note content, though,” someone else presumably joked.

One X user asked if this meant that anyone could park in front of their house indefinitely without limitation.

In response, one user suggested that there’s a 14-day limit on continuous parking. Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver to confirm this rule.

Are you happy with the street parking changes? Let us know in the comments.