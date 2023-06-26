Vancouver resident dismayed after spruce tree is "butchered to death" (PHOTOS)

A Vancouver resident is raising concerns after a “vibrant, thriving, healthy, mature spruce tree” experienced some significant alterations.

In an email to Daily Hive, Simone Silver suggested that the City of Vancouver “hates trees” and that she once thought the city cared about them.

Silver has a view of the tree from her apartment on Arbutus Street and West 15th Avenue.

The tree in question is near the Loblaws City Market on Arbutus Street. Based on the email we got, it sounds like the tree started to be “butchered” on Monday. The concerned resident said she “watched in horror” as it took place.

She also said that she spoke to the City of Vancouver, which she said claimed that the tree was altered in connection to a permit that was granted to the owner of a nearby building for the purpose of renovations.

This is how the tree looked before:

And now, you can see the stump:

“I think residents of Vancouver should know what a sham the City of Vancouver is for granting permission for a private citizen to destroy this stunning tree that so many of us enjoy every day. They should be ashamed!”

We’ve contacted the City of Vancouver for more information about this spruce tree, the permit and the general nature of these sorts of permits.

Would seeing a long-standing tree like this get butchered in your neighbourhood bother you?