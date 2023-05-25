News

Tree falls on Evo in Vancouver's West End (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 25 2023, 9:15 pm
Jessica Adams/Facebook

A tree fell on a parked carshare vehicle in Vancouver’s West End Thursday, only a block from where another tree crashed through an apartment window last month.

The tree fell in the early afternoon, hitting the roof of an Evo vehicle that was parked on Barclay Street near Chilco.

tree onto evo barclay

Jessica Adams/Facebook

City crews arrived to clean it up around 1 pm, and the road was impassable as they chipped a large branch.

barclay tree chipping

Daily Hive

This is the second tree to fall on Barclay Street in the same number of months. In April, a large tree was uprooted and crashed into an apartment building, its trunk piercing through the window of a second-floor unit. Luckily, no people were hurt, but it was still a frightening experience for neighbours.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more details on the latest tree fall, as well as Evo Car Share.

+ News
