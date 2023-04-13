Hey students and fellow college-aged kids, if you’re looking for a place to rent, a Vancouver rental ad has an assortment of options, including a bunk bed in a shared room.

The Craigslist ad was posted by someone claiming to be a “UBC alumni” who has offered UBC and other students “a secure, family-oriented home to live in” for the last few years.

Located in Kerrisdale next to Southlands, the home is huge, featuring 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and the rental listing offers students who may not have the most income a shared room featuring bunk beds at lower rates.

The ad states that the home is on Balaclava Street near Marine Drive, an area with many large, sometimes luxurious homes.

Two private rooms are available, both fully furnished, one large, and both have access to four shared bathrooms. Each of these rooms is $1,101 plus utilities and internet. For two people (in each room), there is an extra $350 charge.

Then there is one shared room for a student “looking for a cheaper option.”

That shared room is one larger room that has been divided into two areas, a semi-private area and a shared area. The semi-private area has its own mini-fridge and is furnished with a bed, night table, dresser, cabinet and closets. The listing states it is being rented indefinitely by a Langara graduate.

The shared area is where things get interesting. It has one bunk bed and a separate single bed. The bunk bed comprises a double bed at the bottom and a single bed at the top.

If you’re renting the single bed of the bunk, you’re looking at $550 plus utilities and internet, but it is rented indefinitely. For the lower bunk, $620 plus utilities and internet.

The standalone single bed is also $620 monthly plus utilities and internet. The listing adds that the monthly cost for utilities and internet is $70.

“The house is very big and the shared open spaces are very large. As a result, the house is fairly quiet. ”

What do you think? Is $550 for half of a bunk bed in a shared house a good deal? Or would you prefer to stay in this Kits micro-suite?