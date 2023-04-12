For $1,200 a month, is this 170 sq ft micro-suite an answer to Vancouver rental woes? (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Could micro-suites be the answer to the housing crisis in Vancouver and maybe all of Canada?

One micro-suite in question has people talking. The unit comes from APT Living, which claims to offer state-of-the-art amenities via stylish, renovated “compact apartments,” adding that “staying small and living large has never been so easy.”

A local realtor, Adam Bell, recently got to take a tour of the home and told Daily Hive that he was informed the unit is 170 sq ft at a rate of $1,250 per month.

Living here “is a philosophy”

APT Living has a motto for what it’s offering: “STAY SMALL. LIVE LARGE.”

On its website, APT adds that “life is about experiences, not things” and suggests its way of life is a “philosophy.”

“For those who like to live outside their box, it’s more than enough.”

Do the amenities make up for the lack of space?

APT touts many amenities in the building.

Amenities include:

APT living room, a spacious common area with “quiet conversation nooks” and a big screen media lounge

Three different lounges, including a big kitchen dining lounge

BBQ patio

Laundry

Garden

Pool (lap pool and hot tub)

SWEAT fitness studio and infrared saunas

Ping pong table

Workshop (fix your bike, wax your skis, build a picture frame)

Visitor parking

9-hole mini-golf course

“APT Living is better than a downtown apartment. Architect-designed lounges, fitness studio, media lounge, and meeting areas give residents enough space to create a strong community,” the website adds.

Video tour garners lots of attention

Bell, who also freelances for Daily Hive, recorded a video tour of one of the “compact apartments” or micro-suites, and the idea hasn’t received an incredibly positive reaction on Instagram.

While the location is excellent and the building offers a whole suite of amenities, some argue that it’s way too small for the price.

The suite featured in the video tour doesn’t seem to have a dedicated bedroom but offers a fold-up futon-style bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

One commenter wrote, “This is simply NOT the answer for any crisis. If anything we may just bring more stress and anxiety to people who live in a sardine can.”

Another person wrote, “I don’t want to live in a box thanks.”

Others responded directly to whether or more micro-suites would solve the housing crisis.

“I don’t see how celebrating a $1,200 price tag on a glorified shoebox solves the housing crisis,” one comment wrote in reply.

“At $1,200 a month? Still disgusting. It could solve Vancouver’s affordability problem at $500 a month,” another commenter wrote.



Micro-suites aren’t necessarily a new phenomenon in Vancouver and if you scroll through Craigslist rental ads, you’re likely to come across a few. We did a quick scan on Craigslist and most micro-suites are priced similarly to the one in Kits, around $1,000 to $1,250.

Some are larger, which could cost renters up to $2,000 per month.

Would you welcome more of these types of micro-suites or compact apartments in Vancouver? Or is it forcing Vancouver renters to pay more for less?