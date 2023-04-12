NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

For $1,200 a month, is this 170 sq ft micro-suite an answer to Vancouver rental woes? (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Apr 12 2023, 6:57 pm
Adam Bell

Could micro-suites be the answer to the housing crisis in Vancouver and maybe all of Canada?

One micro-suite in question has people talking. The unit comes from APT Living, which claims to offer state-of-the-art amenities via stylish, renovated “compact apartments,” adding that “staying small and living large has never been so easy.”

A local realtor, Adam Bell, recently got to take a tour of the home and told Daily Hive that he was informed the unit is 170 sq ft at a rate of $1,250 per month.

Living here “is a philosophy”

Adam Bell

APT Living has a motto for what it’s offering: “STAY SMALL. LIVE LARGE.”

Adam Bell

On its website, APT adds that “life is about experiences, not things” and suggests its way of life is a “philosophy.”

APT Living

“For those who like to live outside their box, it’s more than enough.”

Do the amenities make up for the lack of space?

micro-suites vancouver

APT Living

APT touts many amenities in the building.

Amenities include:

  • APT living room, a spacious common area with “quiet conversation nooks” and a big screen media lounge
  • Three different lounges, including a big kitchen dining lounge
  • BBQ patio
  • Laundry
  • Garden
  • Pool (lap pool and hot tub)
  • SWEAT fitness studio and infrared saunas
  • Ping pong table
  • Workshop (fix your bike, wax your skis, build a picture frame)
  • Visitor parking
  • 9-hole mini-golf course
micro-suites vancouver

APT Living

“APT Living is better than a downtown apartment. Architect-designed lounges, fitness studio, media lounge, and meeting areas give residents enough space to create a strong community,” the website adds.

Video tour garners lots of attention

Bell, who also freelances for Daily Hive, recorded a video tour of one of the “compact apartments” or micro-suites, and the idea hasn’t received an incredibly positive reaction on Instagram.

While the location is excellent and the building offers a whole suite of amenities, some argue that it’s way too small for the price.

The suite featured in the video tour doesn’t seem to have a dedicated bedroom but offers a fold-up futon-style bed.

One commenter wrote, “This is simply NOT the answer for any crisis. If anything we may just bring more stress and anxiety to people who live in a sardine can.”

Another person wrote, “I don’t want to live in a box thanks.”

Others responded directly to whether or more micro-suites would solve the housing crisis.

I don’t see how celebrating a $1,200 price tag on a glorified shoebox solves the housing crisis,” one comment wrote in reply. 

At $1,200 a month? Still disgusting. It could solve Vancouver’s affordability problem at $500 a month,” another commenter wrote.

Micro-suites aren’t necessarily a new phenomenon in Vancouver and if you scroll through Craigslist rental ads, you’re likely to come across a few. We did a quick scan on Craigslist and most micro-suites are priced similarly to the one in Kits, around $1,000 to $1,250.

Some are larger, which could cost renters up to $2,000 per month.

Would you welcome more of these types of micro-suites or compact apartments in Vancouver? Or is it forcing Vancouver renters to pay more for less?

