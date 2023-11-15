NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Should Vancouver’s average rent decrease spark optimism?

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 15 2023, 6:22 pm
Should Vancouver’s average rent decrease spark optimism?
Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock | Elena Berd/Shutterstock

Since last month, asking rent has seen a decrease in Vancouver. Is it a cause for celebration?

According to Rentals.ca and Zumper, rent has decreased compared to last month for both average and median rents, respectively.

While some reports have suggested that the recently announced Airbnb regulations might play some part, there’s more to this story, and the rent reports don’t tell that story in its entirety.

According to Rentals.ca, month-over-month, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver has dipped a considerable 3.5% to $2,872. That’s still a 6.7% increase year-over-year. Rentals.ca looks at the asking rent rates.

Two-bedroom units also saw a decline of 3.4% to $3,777, but still a 5.5% increase year-over-year.

Burnaby stayed steady at #2 as Canada’s second most expensive place to rent. The average for a one-bedroom in Burnaby was $2,647 last month, a 2.0% decrease but a 16.1% increase year-over-year.

Zumper’s report, which looks at median rent rates, says Vancouver saw a 0.7% decline month-over-month for a one-bedroom, bringing it down to $2,780, which still marks an 11.20% increase year-over-year. Median rent for a two-bedroom went up 1% to a staggering $4,000. Zumper’s data is also based on active listings.

Sorry to burst your housing bubble

While it’s a step in the right direction, the rent decrease in Vancouver could be the market seeing a stabilization after rental rates surged this summer.

Managing broker Keaton Bessey posted on X about the Rentals.ca report and had some more insights.

He also suggests that some sellers not getting traction in the market are putting their properties out to rent to “test the market.”

Does it mean the bubble is deflating, as one X user suggested?

We asked Bessey for some more insights on the rental market.

Bessey told Daily Hive that until we build more and deal with the immigration taps that are “wide open,” rents will continue to increase.

“Maybe not as ridiculously quickly as 10-15% YoY like they have the last two years, but we’re so behind on building supply, and there is no end in sight for positive net migration. It’s not rocket science.”

We also asked about the Airbnb regulations, and Bessey doesn’t believe they’ll be effective in the rental market until May.

“There is so much evidence of non-enforcement in Vancouver so far that I don’t think many units are coming to the long-term market right away, or at all,” he said.

Bessey also doesn’t think that the month-over-month change reflected in these reports indicates a start of a downward trend.

“What we saw–especially in Burnaby–since Labour Day was a glut of pre-sale completions at the same time the market started to slow, as it does every ‘normal’ fall. As we still have not seen a normal fall since before the pandemic, we’re always cautious to call it normal.”

If you’re navigating the Vancouver rental market, let us know your experience in the comments.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop