2021 preliminary conceptual design of the renovated Children's Library at the Central Branch of Vancouver Public Library. Not the final design. (DA Architects & Planners/Safdie Architects)

There are new signs of movement in the Vancouver Public Library’s (VPL) long-held plan of renovating and expanding its Children’s Library within the basement level of its Central Branch at Library Square in downtown Vancouver.

Last week, VPL began the bidding process for hiring an architectural team to conduct the detailed design work and execute the project through its completion.

This upgrade will be at least partially funded by a $5 million donation in 2018 made by local automotive businessman Ajay Dilawri through his namesake foundation.

The Children’s Library space will be completely enhanced and reconfigured, along with new features such as an indoor play area and a parent room.

Space previously used as staff-only areas will also be opened up to the public as an expansion area for the Children’s Library, bringing its total floor area to nearly 7,000 sq ft.

Existing layout of the Children’s Library:

Potential future layout of the Children’s Library:

“The expansion and rejuvenation will offer new spaces for compelling hands-on programming, a dramatic central feature with multiple levels for climbing and exploration, expanded activity areas, and increased seating,” reads the procurement file.

“The Children’s Library itself is a destination space for children, families, caregivers, and educators, providing access to collections, reference and information services, technology, public programming, and public space.”

A feasibility study conducted by DA Architects & Planners and Safdie Architects — the design firm of internationally renowned architect Moshe Safdie, which designed Library Square in the 1990s — proposed the potential of using the new play area for the Children’s Library signature central space and installing suspended feature “cloud” art overhead.

As an interactive feature, library patrons would be able to change the colours of the LED lighting inside the clouds through remote control. The clouds would also serve the dual purpose of absorbing sound, reducing the echo effect of the high-ceiling, concrete-walled space.

If all goes as planned, the detailed design work will be completed throughout 2023, and construction would take 10 months, starting in March 2024.

During the construction process, the existing space for the Children’s Library will be fully closed, and the collections and programming will be temporarily relocated to a 5,300 sq ft space on the second level of the Central Branch.

The forthcoming improvements to the Children’s Library are amongst the largest upgrades to the Central Branch since the completion and opening of Library Square in 1995.

In 2018, at a cost of $15.5 million, VPL opened a major 59,000 sq ft expansion of the Central Branch on the eighth and ninth levels, which were previously used as provincial government offices. This included a new expansive outdoor public space on the rooftop of the building.

Towards the middle of this decade, VPL patrons can also look forward to the opening of the new replacement and expanded Oakridge Branch within the redevelopment of Oakridge Centre shopping mall, now renamed Oakridge Park. The Oakridge Branch will span a floor area of 21,600 sq ft within the complex’s new community centre, and it will be the second largest VPL branch — just after the Central Branch.