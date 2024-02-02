It’s good news for the history buffs. Vancouver Public Library just announced that they’ve added tons of new digital magazine archives to their collection.

It now has everything from Vogue to Forbes, meaning you can browse through some of the iconic styles that have graced our streets over the past few years, or learn about the inner workings of some of the biggest business deals in history.

Just as Miranda Priestly explained while looking as chic as ever, everything we wear has an extensive fashion history, and that history is much easier to learn about with the vintage Vogue and Vanity Fair catalogues available.

But if fashion isn’t your thing, then you can check out the archives from Forbes and Bloomberg to get an insight into all of the past business deals from around the world.

The oldest archive found at the library is an 1857 issue of Atlantic Magazine. That’s 167 years old!

Whatever your interest is, there’s an archive at the VPL for you to check out. You can see the whole collection here.