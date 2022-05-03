Penis Satan: Vancouver's horny devil is ready for round two

If your city’s public art isn’t causing controversy and turning heads, is it even art?

Vancouver’s eye-catching and irreverent Penis Satan statue might not have an IRL presence in the city right now, but that doesn’t mean he’s not ready for round two.

On Sunday, May 1, anonymous street artist “Obsidian” shared an update that Vancouverites could summon Penis Satan whenever the mood strikes them.

On September 9, 2014, the original statue was erected in East Vancouver. It was not a sanctioned piece of public art, and it depicted a giant red devil statue with a massive erect phallus. It was taken down, despite community efforts to bring it back.

Obsidian has launched an augmented reality app that will let you summon Penis Satan anywhere you like.

ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m pleased to release AR Penis Satan!! ~ 📣👹🔥

available at https://t.co/lLt5TgaHaV

Here’s a teaser of what you can expect when you go to PenisSatan.com and use the AR app for yourself:

Daily Hive has reached out to the artist for more information and will update this story.