NewsCurated

Penis Satan: Vancouver's horny devil is ready for round two

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 3 2022, 4:48 pm
Penis Satan: Vancouver's horny devil is ready for round two
lqdxxnc/Instagram

If your city’s public art isn’t causing controversy and turning heads, is it even art?

Vancouver’s eye-catching and irreverent Penis Satan statue might not have an IRL presence in the city right now, but that doesn’t mean he’s not ready for round two.

On Sunday, May 1, anonymous street artist “Obsidian” shared an update that Vancouverites could summon Penis Satan whenever the mood strikes them.

On September 9, 2014, the original statue was erected in East Vancouver. It was not a sanctioned piece of public art, and it depicted a giant red devil statue with a massive erect phallus. It was taken down, despite community efforts to bring it back.

Obsidian has launched an augmented reality app that will let you summon Penis Satan anywhere you like.

Here’s a teaser of what you can expect when you go to PenisSatan.com and use the AR app for yourself:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Penis Satan by Obsidian (@lqdxxnc)

Daily Hive has reached out to the artist for more information and will update this story.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT