More pedestrian signals and improved crosswalks coming to Vancouver

Additional back-to-basics pedestrian safety measures, like pedestrian-controlled signals and zebra crosswalk markings, could soon be installed at intersections across Vancouver.

A member motion by ABC councillors Lisa Dominato and Lenny Zhou was approved by Vancouver City Council today, and it directs City of Vancouver staff to accelerate the investment in measures that directly improve pedestrian safety.

“We want to accelerate the implementation of these crucial safety measures, particularly around schools and parks. We owe it to our community to create safer environments for pedestrians of all ages,” said Dominato in a statement.

Zhou added, “Every life lost on our streets is one too many. This motion will take us one step further towards our goal of having no traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.”

Other examples of pedestrian safety measures entail leading pedestrian interval (LPI) crossings and rapid flashing beacons, which are just short of installing a traffic signal — often on busy smaller streets.

LPIs allow pedestrians to enter the crosswalk a few seconds before vehicles are given a green light, which improves their visibility before vehicles have priority to turn right or left.

The approved motion — which is deemed to be “proactive” — specifically directs City staff to increase the number of pedestrian traffic signals, rapid flashing beacons, and zebra markings and double or triple the number of LPI crossings in the 2023-2026 capital plan. It also explores restricting right turns on red lights at LPI-enabled intersections.

City staff will report back in June 2024 on an operational plan and funding allocations for such measures. The focus will be to install the measures near schools, community centres, and parks.

“Ensuring the safety of our students as they travel to and from school is a top priority for the Vancouver School Board. The implementation of increased pedestrian safety measures, especially around school zones, will give local parents and guardians much-needed peace of mind knowing that their children can cross our streets more safely,” said Vancouver School Board chair Victoria Jung.

Currently, the 2023-2026 capital plan provides $13.4 million for the installation of 16 traffic signals and over 100 other safety improvements. Moreover, there are 57 LPIs across Vancouver, and existing plans to install 15 new LPIs in 2024 at a cost of $30,000, primarily within downtown. The cost to install each LPI is about $2,000.