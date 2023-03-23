Some busy arterial roads in Vancouver will see lower speed limits for pilot project
The City of Vancouver is reducing the speed limit in nine school zones in an effort to make the roads safer for everyone.
Busy routes along 49th Avenue and Commercial Drive are just a few of the streets that will be impacted as the City launches its Vision Zero pilot.
The transportation safety action plan is intended to “eliminate all traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries” and will exclusively run at elementary schools.
“Studies show that lowering vehicle speeds can significantly reduce the impact and likelihood of crashes and make our streets safer for people who walk, bike and roll,” a release reads.
- You might also like:
- "Never heard of this": Drivers confused over new 24-hour school zone in BC town
- Tardy student slammed with speeding ticket for going 90 km/h in a school zone
- You can be fined up to $253 for speeding in BC school zones
- New bike lanes on Broadway timed with subway completion extremely challenging
- Road linking Vancouver and Burnaby could see calming measures to reduce and slow down traffic
The pilot focuses on elementary schools since students at this age are more vulnerable road users than high-school-aged students, the City explained.
The speed to these seven schools and the corresponding streets will reduce from 50 km/hr to 40 km/hr:
- Dr. Annie B Jamieson – 600-700 West 49th Avenue
- John Norquay – 4600-4700 Slocan Street
- Florence Nightingale – 400 East 12th Avenue
- Dr. George M Weir – 5900 Rupert Street
- Stratford Hall – 3000-3100 Commercial Drive
- Henry Hudson – 1900 Cornwall Street
- šxʷwəq̓ʷəθət (Crosstown) – 0 Expo Boulevard
Some of these routes are considered arterial roads, including West 49th Avenue, East 12th Avenue, Commercial Drive, and Expo Boulevard.
Drivers near these two schools, which are on collector routes, will see the speed limit reduced from 50 km/hr to 30 km/hr.
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier – 800 West 57th Avenue
- Waverly – 6100-6200 Elliott Street
“The selected locations represent a wide variety of schools, road uses and street configurations and are located on the city’s east and west sides,” the City explains.
Starting Monday, drivers will be expected to slow down and adhere to the new speed limit during school hours (8 am to 5 pm on school days).
The speed limits for school zones on major roads like Kingsway, Clark Drive, Knight Street, Broadway and 41st Avenue will remain unchanged, the City ensures.
To ensure drivers are aware of the new speed limits, the City is installing regulatory signs and localized signage at the schools.
“Community Policing Centre volunteers will also be at some locations to provide support through the Speed Watch program to raise awareness among drivers of their speeds in real-time,” the City added.
For years, the municipal government has put in place lower speed limits of 30 km/hr on Hastings Street through the Downtown Eastside instead of the usual 50 km/hr typically reserved for an arterial route.
- You might also like:
- "Never heard of this": Drivers confused over new 24-hour school zone in BC town
- Tardy student slammed with speeding ticket for going 90 km/h in a school zone
- You can be fined up to $253 for speeding in BC school zones
- New bike lanes on Broadway timed with subway completion extremely challenging
- Road linking Vancouver and Burnaby could see calming measures to reduce and slow down traffic