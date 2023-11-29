Pricier parking coming to Vancouver parks next year

If you’re parking in Vancouver, you likely already know that finding a cheap spot isn’t easy.

Well, it’s going to be even more expensive next year in certain lots.

That’s because the Vancouver Park Board passed a motion last night to increase parking fees in certain areas, with the highest increase being seen in the wildly popular Kitsilano Beach parking lot.

Overall, it will be an average increase of 13% with an estimated revenue add of half a million dollars to the Park Board.

It’s not the only thing getting pricier next year, with golf fees, park and recreation use, and even swimming fees set to see some changes.

“These increases are designed to help maintain affordability for core park and recreation services, while addressing current cost pressures and the need to support a long-term, financially viable approach to fees,” the Park Board said, adding that the range will be between 4% and 13%.

Wedding rentals are also going to double in cost, and the Stanley Park train will be pricier.

“Fees have been set to reflect the increasing demand for permits for special events, film, wedding and picnics in parks, with the largest increase approved, 50%, for wedding fees in neighbourhood parks, as current fees are low compared to neighbouring sites/venues,” the Park Board said.

But, some things will be cheaper.

“Child Fundamentals Skate Lessons fees, for example, will decrease by 8% and Child Swim Lessons fees will remain frozen at 2023 levels,” the Park Board said.

An estimated $5.44 million of incremental revenues is expected to be added to the coffers for 2024, according to the Vancouver Park Board.