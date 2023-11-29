Vancouver police officers are set to be the highest-paid force in Canada if a new collective agreement gets the green light.

The deal, which union members are currently reviewing in a vote, would raise the salary to the tune of $122K for a first-class officer.

In 2022, that same rank would make about $111,000.

It will also mean a bump in the salary of 4.5% each year on all ranks up to and including the staff sergeants – but will not apply to those in the highest roles like the deputy chief and VPD chief.

While it’s not official yet, it seems that recruitment efforts with the shiny incentive are already underway.

.#JoinVPD: pay compensation set to be #1 in #Canada, family leave benefits at 100%- great for young families & mothers, excellent employee wellness support that we’ll continue to evolve to support our officers & civilian professionals, established opportunities in many speciality… pic.twitter.com/d4rzRNr1Vw — DCC Steve Rai (@DeputyChiefRai) November 25, 2023

Vancouver Police Union President Ralph Kaisers says it’s no secret that competition is fierce across the country and this is a necessary step to attract as well as maintain the best police officers.

“It’s a strange time in the sense that right now, as a sector, there is a lot of flexibility for members working as police officers to pick and choose wherever they want to work in this country,” he said.

The new collective agreement includes a full top-up of parental leave, as well as a better fertility program to help officers who might be struggling to start a family. It also includes clinical counsellors that members can access, all of which come at a cost.

Many online have been quick to condemn the price tag.

More money spent on schools and teachers, rather than the VPD budget, would impact crime in the long run. — brie is ok (@Brieferoni) November 27, 2023

Others say the financial situation is too political.

Also domestic issues with the Vancouver election like the VPD fought & won against cuts to their budget, had data to show violent crime was down prior to the election, got a more police friendly council & just before news broke about the decrease, negotiated highest pay in Canada — productofbc (@productofbc) November 26, 2023

“The Vancouver Police Department budget has swelled to an obscene $440 million dollars meanwhile essential community services are severely underfunded, there are multiple crises such as mental health, houselessness, addiction, poverty, etc, that are being shortchanged in funding,” X user Rakesh Dutt wrote.

Kaisers says he knows that many have questions and criticisms but says the figure is very much in line with previous budgets.

“This increase isn’t actually increasing the budget to the police department any more than any other department in the City of Vancouver. The police department, traditionally if you go back 20 to 30 years, takes up 20% of the overall operating budget for the city and that number has been consistent.”

However, as the city’s 2024 operating budget is predicted to be in the realm of $2 billion, it is a lot of money at $409 million and is a $30 million increase compared to 2023.

According to the city’s draft budget, the increase is mainly to accommodate the new collective agreement settlements and salary adjustments.

Plus, “fixed costs such as fleet maintenance, insurance and utilities.”

“The 2024 expenditures increase also includes the remaining funding related to the annualized cost for the 100 new police officers and 20 civilian professionals approved by City Council, deployed amongst the various divisions,” the report adds.

Along with the added costs of 100 new police officers, the budget draft also outlines more money is needed to hire, train and deploy the reinstated School Liaison Officer program in Vancouver schools, as well as specialized investigative units.

Plus, the budget outlines that a major event is top of mind and will require more public funds: FIFA.

“Public order and safety and the 2026 FIFA World Cup – Enhance public order and related security and emergency management processes in advance of the FIFA World Cup matches to be held in Vancouver in 2026. Implement recommendations from the Nova Scotia Inquiry and continue to respond in a sensitive and evidence-based manner to current issues relating to protests and demonstrations, encampments and disorder,” the documents outline.

The new collective agreement could be ratified in two weeks.

What do you think of the increase? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Kenneth Chan