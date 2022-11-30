After being widely panned for its seemingly lack of readiness for the busy Summer 2022 recreation season, the new political leadership of the Vancouver Park Board is looking to better ensure maintenance and staffing levels are adequately improved in time for Summer 2023.

A new member motion by ABC Vancouver commissioner Laura Christensen seeks to direct Park Board staff to prepare an urgent report that outlines how the municipal entity will better ensure its state of preparedness ahead of the next summer season.

She specifically notes the importance of the maintenance status of outdoor swimming pools and spray parks, including the earliest possible opening dates, as well as the processes to meet the staffing requirements to permit the full operation of aquatic facilities and spray parks, such as lifeguards and maintenance staff.

Additionally, Park Board staff would be asked to provide the current operating status and condition of all drinking fountains within the jurisdiction of the City’s parks and recreation system.

A preliminary report would be provided to Park Board commissioners in January 2023, followed by a more detailed report and action plan in February 2023.

With the ABC party holding a super majority of six of the seven seats in the elected body, this motion is expected to receive approval next week.

“In recent years summer heat waves have become more common and more severe due to the impacts of climate change, and it is incumbent the Park Board to be prepared to meet the needs of all park users,” reads the motion by Christensen, which emphasized the Park Board’s existing long-range goal to “focus on core responsibilities.”

“In order to avoid issues similar to those that arose in advance of and during the summer of 2022, it is vitally important that planning for the summer of 2023 in a timely manner happen to meet the Board’s mandate to deliver excellent parks and recreation opportunities for Vancouver.”

Earlier this year, the Park Board was panned for the lengthy delay in opening the outdoor pool at Kitsilano Beach, following some damage that was incurred in a storm in early January. This popular pool typically opens in time for the May long weekend, but instead it was not ready until the end of July, shortening its operating season considerably.

There were also operating hour reductions at both the outdoor pools at Kitsilano Beach and Second Beach due to lifeguard available challenges.

As well, the Park Board saw criticism for turning off the water at spray parks, including the popular spray park at Lumberman’s Arch in Stanley Park.

More recently, the Park Board has come under fire for the maintenance issues of the popular Stanley Park train attraction, which has forced the cancellation of both the Halloween and Christmas operating seasons this year.