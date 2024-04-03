Vancouver Park Board commissioner calls for living wage despite looming abolition

Despite considerable movement in favour of scrapping the Vancouver Park Board, a commissioner is now calling for a living wage.

On Tuesday, Tom Digby, the Green Park Board commissioner, brought forward a motion to have the Vancouver Park Board re-certified as a living wage employer.

In 2023, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and the ABC party revoked living wage certification.

According to Living Wage for Families, the living wage in Metro Vancouver is currently $25.68, and Digby says that has been replaced by a wage of $20.90 per hour.

“It’s outrageous that the City is taking out its fiscal woes on those least able to afford it,” Digby said when announcing the motion.

“One estimate is that it would cost $60,000 per year to implement the living wage at the park board.”

Daily Hive asked Digby about this push when the park board seems to be on its way out, with even the BC government offering its support to Vancouver City Hall for its abolishment.

“We intend to remain in place, as there is no historical precedent anywhere in Canada for the abolishment of an elected body in the midst of its term,” he responded.

“It is my intention that the living wage motion would be implemented in the upcoming 2025 budget at [the] park board, and presumably, it will continue into subsequent years,” Digby said.

“I believe I have the support of at least some of the other commissioners, and hopefully, we have a majority to push this through on April 8. You would be welcome to contact the VDLC for further commentary.”

Digby isn’t the only one calling for a return to a living wage.

In February, OneCity Councillor Christine Boyle also hoped to reverse what the BC Federation of Labour called an “appalling” decision by the City of Vancouver to get rid of the living wage.