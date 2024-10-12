The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation unveiled yesterday’s much-anticipated upgrades to the city’s oldest skateboard park.

After two years of development, the China Creek South skatepark was reopened with new upgrades that will “improve rider experience, accommodate a range of user abilities, allow simultaneous use, support growth and density, and better serve the community.”

New seating opportunities have been established at the skatepark, along with upgrades that have enhanced the heritage bowl features while integrating the landscape. The existing asphalt paving has also been replaced with cast-in-place concrete surfacing.

This iconic skatepark was one of the first established in the Lower Mainland and has served the skateboard community for 45 years.

When it first opened in 1979, local residents and nearby youth contributed to its design. Its signature bowls are a product of the popularity of skateboarding in bowls in the 1970s and 1980s, before the emergence of street-style skateboarding.

The newly renovated skatepark will continue hosting skateboarders of all ages, cultures, and genders and will become a socializing hub for the skateboarding community.

The redevelopment of the China Creek South skatepark marks a win for Vancouver’s skateboard community. Earlier this year, the City voted down a decision that would have started the process of creating the first weather-protected space for skateboarders in the city.