“A tale of creation": Mural painted by Indigenous artist unveiled in Vancouver

A mural painted alongside a Vancouver building by a local Indigenous artist has been unveiled in hopes it will offer folks passing by “a quiet moment of beauty, reflection, and love on the journey to understanding, reconciliation, and healing.”

According to InterRent REIT and Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. it worked with artist KC Hall who was assisted by Brother Jopa to create awareness and education about the Indigenous peoples in Canada.

“As a provider of homes, we sought to produce a beautiful and impactful piece of art within the West End community,” a statement reads.

The orange, blue and white mural called The Light Beyond The Mountains, is painted along the Bay Tower near Nicola and Harwood streets.

The mural is about 120-feet high and 30-feet wide.

The building is situated on the unceded traditional territory of the xwmeOkwayem (Musqueam), Skwxwii7mesh (Squamish), and SalilwataWSelilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

KC Hall explains this design is meant to depict “a journey of the Raven, over mountains and sky in a quest to steal the sun, a tale of creation.”

“The mountains and rivers followed, growing on their own, creating things without the Raven’s knowledge. Animals, plants and all organisms were able to communicate with one another but not with the Raven,” the statement reads.

“The Raven was unknown to others and was mocked. Its eyes carried the glow of the sun, its beak dominant and unknown. To avoid judgement and find protection, the Raven, with its love and power, created the world, hidden behind mountains. Among the Hailzaqv people, this powerful story explains the creation of coast communities.

“As every Raven feather dropped from the sky, a creation was formed from sand and water. Humans, village and community all stem from the source of the Raven’s love and power.”

According to the artist, the story’s theme reflects the goal of their partner to build a better community.