On September 30, 2021, Canada observed its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Finding himself with an extra day off and inspired to do something the help move reconciliation forward in Canada, Josh Hensman founded One Day’s Pay.

Hensman “felt uneasy that he had the privilege to take a paid day off work on a day that is meant to honour Indigenous people who have had so many privileges denied,” said the organization in a release.

So, he donated the equivalent of one day’s pay to an Indigenous-led organization and invited everyone else to join.

“I was very moved by the response to One Day’s Pay,” Hensman told Daily Hive. “Nearly half a million dollars was raised for Indigenous-led organizations in the week leading up to Canada’s first Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” he said.

“I firmly believe Canadians want to act and providing a simple way to donate directly to Indigenous-led initiatives really resonated for people.”

The focus is to build One Day’s Pay into an annual call to action where individuals, businesses, and organizations unite to build an understanding of the importance of reconciliation and to transfer wealth to Indigenous-led movements.

“I see One Day’s Pay being a known and trusted way for settlers across the nation to act and take responsibility,” said Hensman. This is an impactful way to take one small step towards reconciliation.

All the funds raised go directly to four Indigenous organizations: Indigenous Watchdog, Anishnawbe Health Foundation, Indigenous Perspectives Society, and Orange Shirt Day Society/Every Child Matters Society.

You can donate, learn more, and find resources year-round on the website Onedayspay.ca