Vancouver remains the most expensive rental city in the country

The rental market in Vancouver continues to be the most expensive in the country.

Rent for an average one-bedroom has fallen 1.4% to $2,100.

The cost of a two-bedroom is up 3.4% to $3,000.

The new data in the Canadian Rent Report from Zumper shows Vancouver and Toronto holding on to their positions as the most expensive places in Canada to rent.

A couple of other cities around BC are also moving up the list.

Victoria is now the third most expensive rental market in Canada, while Abbotsford has cracked the top 10.

According to Zumper, Abbotsford moved up three rankings to settle at ninth, with rent in this city growing 5% to $1,470.

According to Zumper, the Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country.

Looking for a more affordable place to live?

$850?! Could you imagine?!