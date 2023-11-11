Lush private gardens, an oval-shaped pool, and a pool house cabana are among the features in one of the most expensive homes in Vancouver listed last month, according to RoomVu.

Listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, the five-bedroom and six-bathroom home features 7,806 sq ft of space.

The listing calls it a timeless English-style grand mansion, which sits atop 23,500 sq ft of gated land.

Some are calling to densify the Shaughnessy neighbourhood. Could mansions like this become a thing of the past?

Listed for $9,980,000 and located at 1712 Cedar Crescent, the 112-year-old home was completely restored in 2000, which is why it looks as modern as it does.

BC Assessment pegs the value a little bit under the listing price at $7,812,000.

You can see the extent of those improvements from 23 years ago in the home’s interior, which has been impeccably maintained.

As you’d expect in a home like this, the kitchen is fully equipped with an aesthetically pleasing brick stove area, an island, and tons of storage space.

The pool and cabana look like they’d be a great escape from the toils of everyday life.

The Shaughnessy mansion, which the listing called a “rare urban oasis,” also features an impressive games room downstairs.

The home also features a two-level, three-car garage with an artist studio upstairs added in 2016.

Do you think homes like this should go extinct to make way for more density?