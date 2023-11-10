"Rib structure" of Vancouver's Butterfly tower pool taking shape

Developer Westbank has provided Daily Hive with footage of one of the Butterfly’s pool areas showing the ribcage effect taking shape.

Ariele Peterson, who does marketing and communications for the Vancouver-based firm behind the third-tallest tower in Vancouver, provided the walk-through video on Friday.

The long, thin lane pool still isn’t filled, but the columns and windows wrapping around it are starting to form the “rib structure” shown in promotional materials.

This is the pool area in the under-construction Butterfly building on Nelson street. The developer says the rippling windows create a “rib structure” pic.twitter.com/XRPZm6skDH — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) November 10, 2023

The futuristic swimming area will have warping white columns and glass encasing the pool from above while residents enjoy the water.

Renderings of the building suggest this pool area won’t be the only place residents can take a dip — the building will also have pools on the roof.

The Butterfly has been under construction on Nelson Street near Burrard since 2018, often causing traffic delays on the busy downtown route as items are raised to the tower’s highest floors.

The 57-story luxury skyscraper designed by architect Bing Thom has a shape inspired by church pipes, which is fitting because the construction project also involves the restoration of First Baptist Church.

At a height of nearly 180 metres, The Butterfly is the third-tallest building in Vancouver.

Units in the building were “substantially sold out” during the 2017 pre-sale launch, but a handful remain available, according to Peterson.

Construction is estimated to finish in early 2024, two years after the initial predicted completion date.