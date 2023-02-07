Vancouver mayor's office chief of staff stepping down 

After managing a successful ABC campaign, Vancouver Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Kareem Allam is leaving his position.

According to a statement from the City of Vancouver, Allam will be returning to the private sector.

“Allam joined the Mayor’s Office as Chief of Staff to oversee the transition of Mayor and Council into City Hall and to facilitate the setup of the Mayor’s Office,” the release reads. “Allam was highly active in developing strong relationships between City Hall, senior levels of government, and key stakeholders.”

Mayor Ken Sim wished Allam all the best for his future and expressed he’s had a “deep amount of respect and admiration” for him.

“None of what we have accomplished over the last 100 days would have been possible without Kareem’s effort and support,” Sim said.

After yesterday’s incredible announcement helping to fulfill our 100 police and 100 nurses, and on the heels of 24 months of full time campaigning, its time for me to go back to private life. Thank you everyone for such an unbelievable journey. #vanpoli #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/NljTK4LzAj — Kareem Mahmoud Abbas Allam (@kareemallam42) February 7, 2023

Since being sworn into office, Sim and council passed platform commitments like funding allocation to hire 100 new police officers and 100 mental health nurses. They have also approved renewal initiatives for Chinatown and the Granville Entertainment District and stoppage of all work on the road tax.

“It has been a highlight of my professional life to lead the team in the Mayor’s Office,” said Allam. “I am proud of the work that we have been able to accomplish and I am grateful for the confidence that Mayor Sim has placed in me. I look forward to continuing to support the team as I return to business life.”

Just last week, Vancouver Magazine unveiled its 2023 Power 50 list at Terminal City Club, and Allam was named one of the city’s most influential people this year.

He ranked ninth in the 22nd annual Power 50.

“One winning campaign a year gets you accolades. Two winning campaigns? That turns a behind-the-scenes comms guy into BC’s most sought-after political mind. Last February, Allam—well-known in BC Liberal circles … —helped Kevin Falcon secure a fifth-ballot win in the party’s leadership race,” wrote VanMag.

“But Allam’s biggest triumph was steering October’s civic race for Ken Sim and ABC, helping Sim grab more than half of the mayoral vote and securing powerful ABC majorities on council, school and park boards. Allam crafted the winning message; now, as Sim’s chief of staff, he’ll discover how hard it is to put words into action.”

The Acting Chief of Staff will be Mellisa Morphy until a permanent successor is found.