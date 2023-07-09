A nine-second clip of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is going viral after he was spotted onstage at a street festival shotgunning a beer.

The video, which was posted on Reddit, shows Sim at the Khatsahlano Street Party on Saturday, July 8, with city councillor Mike Klassen. According to the person who posted the clip, the third person had been invited to join from the crowd.

The clip shows the trio shotgunning beer — the man downs his in four seconds, Sim in five, while Klassen comes in last after chugging his beer in six seconds.

Sim then raises his arm in celebration, then crushes the can as he makes his way off the stage.

Watch the clip below:

Amused commenters had plenty to say about the mayor’s form.

“He should have crushed the can on his forehead in victory. What a nerd!” said one.

Another Reddit user stated, “Pretty good form from the mayor. Not a lot of drips coming from the can either. The man is clearly a former accountant.”

Others also came to his defence.

“You may disagree with his politics, which I do, but everyone is entitled to have fun on their time off IMO,” one stated.

Another said, “Didn’t vote for him as I disagree with his politics. I’m younger than him but am past the age myself where I’d think this is fun. But props to him if he is having a good time and hope everyone else out there did as well today!”

The clip certainly gave some people ideas when it comes to politics.

One Reddit user stated, “This is how the next mayor should be chosen.”