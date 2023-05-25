Man has finger severed, jaw broken in Metro Vancouver bus attack

Passengers on a busy Metro Vancouver bus witnessed a violent scene during the evening commute Wednesday after a fight broke out between two people near Marine Drive and Ash Street.

One of them suffered a broken jaw and a severed finger, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, who say those injuries likely happened after the two left the bus following a fistfight.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident, but police say one of the men boarded the bus and made comments to the other passengers before another man pushed him and began punching him on the ground.

They left the bus and continued fighting, resulting in more serious injuries. However, details on how the man’s finger was severed were not provided by police.

Upon the arrival of first responders, the two were not found; however, the injured man did check himself into the hospital.

Another passenger was also injured; she was knocked to the ground, but her injuries were not deemed serious and did not require medical attention.

“It is unclear at this time where the altercation initially occurred and if the victim and suspect are known to each other,” police said Thursday.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and anyone who witnessed the assault is urged to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300.