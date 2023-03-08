NewsTransportationUrbanized

These are the 40 most delayed TransLink bus corridors in Metro Vancouver

Mar 8 2023, 4:13 am
Westbound bus stop for the 99 B-Line UBC express bus at Commercial-Broadway Station. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

TransLink is reporting that its buses are incrementally running slower with each passing year due to rising traffic congestion.

In a report late last month, Metro Vancouver’s public transit authority shared the added operating costs for bus delays reached $80 million in 2021 — up from $75 million just before the pandemic.

Such congestion-related operating costs for buses go up by $2 million to $7 million each year, and they are driven by the need to deploy more buses and drivers to achieve the same scheduled frequency and capacity when buses are forced to run slower.

For this reason, TransLink is looking to work with municipal governments, which oversee the design and maintenance of the roads, to implement bus priority measures on the most problematic bus corridors, such as bus-only lanes, traffic signal priority, queue jumps, dedicated turning lanes at intersections (to reduce through-traffic backups), and bus bulbs (sidewalk curb extensions at bus stops to eliminate the need to leave the travel lane).

Such measures are planned for TransLink’s bus service expansion rollout over the next decade of nine new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes, and to a lesser extent for the 11 new additional RapidBus routes and seven new Express bus routes. The road design changes planned for many of the new faster bus routes will address the most problematic bus route corridors for delays.

Unsurprisingly, many of the most problematic bus corridors for delays are located in Vancouver.

Here is a ranking of the 40 most delayed bus corridors/streets and their primary bus routes, based on the number of people delayed per kilometre, which is a measure that weighs the societal impacts of the delays by accounting for the volume of people who use the various bus services:

  1. Broadway — Vancouver/UBC: 9, 99 B-Line
  2. West Georgia Street — Vancouver: 240, 246, 250, 257
  3. Wesbrook Mall — UBC: 49
  4. Hastings Street — Vancouver: R5 RapidBus
  5. 49 Avenue — Vancouver/UBC: 49
  6. Scott Road — Surrey/Delta: 319
  7. 41st Avenue — Vancouver: 41, R4 RapidBus
  8. 104 Avenue — Surrey: R1 RapidBus, 320, 337
  9. Burrard Street — Vancouver: 2
  10. Marine Drive — North Shore: R2 RapidBus
  11. Granville Street — Vancouver: 10
  12. Willingdon Avenue — Burnaby: 130
  13. 72 Avenue — Surrey/Delta: 301, 319, 322, 335
  14. Robson/Denman/Davie streets — Vancouver: 5, 6
  15. Pender/Powell/Dundas/McGill streets — Vancouver: 4, 7, 19, 22, 210
  16. Main Street — Vancouver: 3
  17. West 4th Avenue — Vancouver/UBC: 84
  18. Kingsway — Vancouver/Burnaby: 19
  19. Edmonds Street — Burnaby: 106
  20. Fraser Highway — Surrey/Langley: 502, 503
  21. University Boulevard — Vancouver/UBC: 4, 9, 14, 99 B-Line
  22. No. 3 Road — Richmond: 403
  23. King George Boulevard — Surrey/White Rock: R1 RapidBus, 321
  24. Lonsdale Avenue — North Shore: 229, 230, 232
  25. Lions Gate Bridge — Vancouver/North Shore: 240, 246, 250, 257
  26. Southeast Marine Drive — Vancouver: 100
  27. King Edward Avenue — Vancouver/UBC: 25
  28. Commercial/Victoria drives — Vancouver: 20
  29. 6 Street — Burnaby/New Westminster: 106
  30. Cambie Road — Richmond: 405, 410
  31. Garden City Way — Richmond: 405, 410
  32. Queensborough Bridge/Highway 91A — Burnaby/New Westminster: 104, 340, 388, 410, 418
  33. Knight Street — Vancouver: 22
  34. 15 Street — North Shore: 240, 255
  35. 108 Avenue — Surrey: 335
  36. 3rd/Main street — North Shore: R2 RapidBus
  37. Canada Way — Burnaby: 123
  38. Wilson/Shaughnessy streets — Coquitlam/Port Coquitlam: 159, 160, 173, 174
  39. Granville Avenue — Richmond: 404, 406
  40. Bridgeport Road — Richmond: 407, 430, all highway routes
