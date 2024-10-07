NewsPolitics

lululemon flagship store vandalized with message for Vancouver founder

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 7 2024, 10:00 pm
lululemon flagship store vandalized with message for Vancouver founder
Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

Efforts to erase a hateful message directed toward the founder of lululemon at the flagship Vancouver location have commenced.

Photos of the vandalism were shared to a Kitsilano Facebook group, with someone having spraypainted “F**K CHIP WILSON” as well as splashing the main entrance with paint.

Many have interpreted the vandalism as a response to a political sign that the billionaire posted outside his property, which is the most valuable property in BC. Daily Hive attended the scene and saw that the message was covered up.

The election sign in question went up last week, leading to a flurry of reactions on social media. Many decried the message, which referred to the BC NDP as a communist party.

Some decried the vandalism at the flagship store, saying that the lululemon founder was no longer affiliated with the brand. In contrast, others pointed out that Wilson still makes money from the company he founded as a shareholder.

Forbes says that Wilson retains an 8% stake in lululemon.

We may not agree with his politics, but vandalizing his property is unacceptable,” one person said in the Facebook group.

There have also been some additional developments regarding Wilson’s political signage. Earlier today, a Reddit post suggested another sign was going up at his residence.

Chip has a new sign going up
byu/smurfsonparade invancouver

Some other vandalism has been publicized in Kitsilano over the weekend, though it isn’t clear if it’s connected to any of the political upheaval.

We’ve contacted lululemon for comment about the vandalism at its flagship location. We’ve also asked the Vancouver Police Department if they’re investigating.

