Election sign at billionaire's home claims the BC NDP is communist

A BC election sign is garnering attention for its content and because of whose home it has allegedly been placed in front of.

A picture of the sign first made its way to Reddit on Wednesday.

Comments have alleged that the property the sign has been placed at is none other than Chip Wilson’s multimillion-dollar Point Grey home. Wilson is, of course, the founder of the Vancouver-based athletic apparel brand lululemon.

Since then, Vancouver residents have shared pictures of the sign on other social media platforms, generating a ton of conversation just weeks before the upcoming provincial election.

The sign reads, “Eby will tell you the Conservatives are ‘Far Right’ but neglects saying that the NDP is ‘Communist.'”

NDP and the word communist are both written out in red.

BC Assessment values Wilson’s home at $81,765,000, making it the province’s top-valued property.

What people are saying

The 8th richest person in Canada put this sign in front of his $80 million mansion complaining he lives under communism. You’ve all been fucking had. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/NAR5qyBMo4 — SEAN ORR (@seanorr) October 3, 2024

An X user asked, “Is it the yoga pants king?”

Based on comments from people who live in the area, the person who took the photo, and our analysis of Google Maps, it does appear to be in front of Wilson’s property.

“Well, I guess he doesn’t know the definition of communism,” another X user said.

What a loser he is. He has an $80 million dollar house but can’t even read up on what communism is before play acting as some sort of political savant. — Carol Reardon (she/her) [email protected] (@caroltreardon) October 3, 2024

Others called out the grammar on the sign, and many disagreed with the communist label applied to the BC NDP party.

“I swear to you that no one in this continent has a clue about what communism actually is,” one Reddit user said.

Another Redditor called out Wilson.

“Don’t be confused. Chip Wilson has only his best interest in mind. Attempting to scare people by using the term communist is lazy, low effort and tired.”

Someone else said, “Proof that having money doesn’t mean you’re smart.”

At least one person agreed with the sign, attributing it to Wilson:

He is correct. — CoincidenceIthinkNOT🐭 (@TeeLeigh6) October 3, 2024

Beyond just this sign, the debate around provincial politics has been heating up on social media as we’re just over two weeks away from the BC provincial election, which takes place on October 19.

