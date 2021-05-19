Vancouver ranks top 10 among North America’s largest finance sectors

Vancouver’s finance sector has been ranked among the 10 largest in North America and the third-largest in Canada.

The data comes from the Conference Board of Canada, which recently detailed the strides being made in Canada’s financial sector.

The finance and insurance sector includes professionals working in banks, insurance, asset management, and the stock exchange, among other fields. According to the report, it’s spawned more jobs in the last decade than any other field of work in Canada.

Vancouver was ranked the eighth-largest financial sector in North America, placing higher than San Francisco and Calgary. It also ranked 17th largest in the world. Toronto and Montreal, two other Canadian financial sectors, were also mentioned in the report and both ranked higher than Vancouver.

Toronto, specifically, was ranked as the second-largest financial centre in Canada and the eighth-largest in the world, placing higher than both Shanghai and Frankfurt.

Additionally, the report praised Toronto’s finance workforce for being diverse and having a large proportion of women compared to other cities. In 2020, 55% of the finance workforce identified as female. Additionally, the report found 23% of finance executives are women.