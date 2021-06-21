Vancouver landmarks to light up for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Some prominent pieces of Vancouver’s skyline will light up on Monday night to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day.

BC Place is one of the landmarks that will illuminate with a special display to mark the occasion.

“Today we recognize & celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures & outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit & Métis peoples,” BC Place tweeted.

BC Place will light up with a special display today in honour of #NationalIndigenousPeoplesDay ✨ Today we recognize & celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures & outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit & Métis peoples. To learn more, visit https://t.co/DFow7OSv61 pic.twitter.com/QGJEqQPwgd — BC Place (@bcplace) June 21, 2021

The Vancouver Convention Centre at Jack Poole Plaza will also light up.

The Convention Centre calls the occasion “an opportunity to celebrate our Indigenous communities across Canada, understand more about our history and grieve with those who have been so deeply impacted by it.”

Today, @VanConventions will illuminate for National Indigenous Peoples Day – an opportunity to celebrate our Indigenous communities across Canada, understand more about our history and grieve with those who have been so deeply impacted by it 💙 More info: https://t.co/2F8Hc2QVwM pic.twitter.com/Ntlh1FF24s — Vancouver Convention Centre (@VanConventions) June 21, 2021

Other landmarks that will be lighting up include the Sails of Light at Canada Place.