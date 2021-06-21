EventsNews

Vancouver landmarks to light up for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Jun 21 2021, 1:58 pm
Vancouver landmarks to light up for National Indigenous Peoples Day
BC Place/Twitter

Some prominent pieces of Vancouver’s skyline will light up on Monday night to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day.

BC Place is one of the landmarks that will illuminate with a special display to mark the occasion.

“Today we recognize & celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures & outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit & Métis peoples,” BC Place tweeted.

The Vancouver Convention Centre at Jack Poole Plaza will also light up.

The Convention Centre calls the occasion “an opportunity to celebrate our Indigenous communities across Canada, understand more about our history and grieve with those who have been so deeply impacted by it.”

Other landmarks that will be lighting up include the Sails of Light at Canada Place.

Vincent PlanaVincent Plana
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT