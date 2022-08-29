13 companies hiring over 94 positions in Vancouver this September

With the coming of September, it’s not just pumpkin spice season around the corner.

Companies hiring in Vancouver

Who: Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and a recognized leader in experiential lifelong learning. Northeastern’s Vancouver campus at 410 West Georgia is part of the university’s growing global network with 12 locations, including Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto, London (UK), and more. Graduate programs in Vancouver are tailored to the region’s needs as a tech and innovation hub and currently include computer science, analytics, data engineering, and information design and data visualization.

Marketing Manager, Vancouver, Co-op Education Coordinator, College of Engineering, Part-time Lecturer, Master’s program in Computer Science, Teaching Assistant, Analytics. Perks: At Northeastern University has a vibrant and diverse community, characterized by collaboration, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. It offers faculty and staff access to comprehensive health benefits and insurance programs, including high-quality medical plans, and generous retirement savings options in Canada. In keeping with our commitment to cultivating knowledge, Northeastern also offers tuition assistance for all benefits-eligible staff and faculty.

Who: Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. Trulioo provides real-time verification of five billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, crypto platforms, payment processors, and money transfer companies, along with major online marketplaces, financial institutions and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone, and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world.

Truiloo is hiring across departments, including, Senior Events Marketing Manager, Marketing Automation Specialist, Senior Content Writer, Senior Graphic Designer, Senior Project Manager, and Lead Performance Engineer. Perks: Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits, a Health & Wellness Spending Account and RRSP matching. Learning opportunities include our Education, Training & Certification Policy and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company!

Who: Over 700,000 photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada & Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.

Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: an Engineering Manager, Quality, QA Co-op, Senior DevOps/Cloud Engineer, Senior Full Stack Software Developer, Front End Software Developer, and Full Stack Software Developer. Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.

Who: Fresha is an ambitious, innovative and rapidly expanding global startup that has hit the ground running in Vancouver. Its high-traffic booking platform has quickly become a game-changing industry leader, with users in over 120 countries. Its customers transact millions of appointment bookings monthly, with thousands of active users at any time. It is backed by top-tier international investors such as Huda Beauty, to drive further conversions of partners and consumers onto its booking platform.

Fresha is hiring a Business Development Manager, Partner Success Manager, Business Development Representative, and Partner Onboarding Associate! Perks: Jump on the Fresha rocketship and be a part of a well-funded, rapidly growing start-up with a lot of opportunities for growth and upward mobility! With great perks such as four weeks of vacation, competitive compensation packages, and uncapped commissions (dependent on the role). We’re a vibrant, supportive and collaborative culture that provides a hybrid/flexible working environment in downtown Vancouver.

