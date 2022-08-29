13 companies hiring over 94 positions in Vancouver this September

With the coming of September, it’s not just pumpkin spice season around the corner.
There are a plethora of companies hiring for dozens of positions as we transition into fall.
Is it time for you to transition into a new role?
- You might also like:
- Richmond is hiring for so many jobs and some pay nearly $60 per hour
- Canada's 20 best jobs are mostly in the tech industry: Indeed
- 8,000+ tech jobs are up for grabs in BC and some pay up to $174k
Companies hiring in Vancouver
1. Northeastern University Vancouver
- Who: Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and a recognized leader in experiential lifelong learning. Northeastern’s Vancouver campus at 410 West Georgia is part of the university’s growing global network with 12 locations, including Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto, London (UK), and more. Graduate programs in Vancouver are tailored to the region’s needs as a tech and innovation hub and currently include computer science, analytics, data engineering, and information design and data visualization.
- Jobs: Marketing Manager, Vancouver, Co-op Education Coordinator, College of Engineering, Part-time Lecturer, Master’s program in Computer Science, Teaching Assistant, Analytics.
- Perks: At Northeastern University has a vibrant and diverse community, characterized by collaboration, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. It offers faculty and staff access to comprehensive health benefits and insurance programs, including high-quality medical plans, and generous retirement savings options in Canada. In keeping with our commitment to cultivating knowledge, Northeastern also offers tuition assistance for all benefits-eligible staff and faculty.
- More: You can learn more about Northeastern University’s openings on its careers page.
2. faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate
- Who: faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate is a luxury real estate brokerage that has built success in understanding the BC market in addition to buyers and sellers looking for luxury properties. They serve as the most trusted and connected brokerage firm in Pacific Northwest, Canada. With unmatched access to significant listings, faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate offers a truly sophisticated real estate experience, backed by the connections and experience of the iconic, 250-year-old Christie’s brand. The brokerage is helmed by founder and president Faith Wilson, a REALTOR® with 30 years of experience who has successfully closed over 1.4 billion in residential real estate sales and is recognized for her expertise in marketing and selling luxury properties.
- Jobs: Real Estate Agent positions for experienced professionals.
- Perks: The opportunity to join a talented, creative team of dedicated professionals in Vancouver’s luxury real estate industry and simultaneously build your brand and grow your business. Perks include education and training, client management support, marketing assistance, mentorship for a multimillion-dollar business, and broker and administrative support, among many other advantages. Team members at faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate have the option to work from a spacious, dog-friendly office on West 1st Avenue in Vancouver.
- More: To learn more about the open positions with faithwilson | Christie’s International Real Estate, visit the website.
3. Vancouver Art Gallery
- Who: Founded in 1931, the Vancouver Art Gallery is recognized as one of North America’s most innovative visual arts institutions. The Gallery’s ground-breaking exhibitions, extensive public programs, and emphasis on advancing scholarship all focus on historical and contemporary art from British Columbia and around the world. The Association operates a museum located in downtown Vancouver on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations.
- Jobs: Current openings include Head of Corporate Partnerships, Head of Major Gifts: Community and Learning, Director of Curatorial Programs, Head of Government and Foundation Grants, Accounts Payable Administrator, Design Print Production Technician (Mat Leave), Director of Strategic Communication and Branding, and Director of People and Culture.
- Perks: Employees will receive extended health and dental insurance, 20 days of vacations, monthly days off in lieu, and unlimited access to the Gallery including private tours of the exhibitions from curators and more.
- More: You can learn more about the Vancouver Art Gallery and its open positions, visit the career page.
4. Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include Jr. Data Analyst, Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Customer Service Representative (Remote), Administrative Assistant (Remote), Credit Analyst, Customer Relations Service Advisor, UX/UI Designer (Remote), Assistant Controller, Communications Manager, Digital Marketing Specialist, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Senior Search Engine Marketing Specialist, Senior SEO Manager (Remote), HR Coordinator, Automotive Buyer, Dealer Sales Representative, Inbound Sales Representative, Sales Manager, Engineering Manager – Backend, Engineering Manager – Frontend, Engineering Manager – Salesforce, Engineering Manager, Frontend (Remote), Facilities Manager, Lead Backend Engineer, Lead Engineer – DevSecOps (Remote), Lead Frontend Engineer, Lead Salesforce Engineer, and Senior Business Analyst – Logistics.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP & benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, a subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
5. Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Admissions Coordinator, Career Services Coordinator, Manager, Employer Relations, Mentor (Web Development), Cyber Security Instructor, Data Science Instructors, Data Transformation Manager, Lead Ruby on Rails Developer, Learning Advisor, Account Manager, Higher Education, and a Growth Marketing Manager to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
6. NDAX
- Who: NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing and more.
- Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Creative Marketing Designer, Graphic Designer / UI/ UX Designer, Front-End Developer, Senior React Native Developer, Senior Full Stack Developer, Product Manager, Software Security Engineer and many more.
- Perks: NDAX offers flexible remote work hours, paid time off benefits, a stock option plan, bonus awards and gifts, employee discounts, training and development and an extended healthcare plan (medical, disability, dental and vision), Group Life AD&D critical illness insurance.
- More: To learn more, visit here and ndax.io.
7. Float
- Who: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.
- Jobs: Float is hiring for Infrastructure Engineer (Remote), Risk & Compliance Lead (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), and additional positions.
- Perks: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
- More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.
8. Humi
- Who: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.
- Jobs: Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions.
- Perks: Its newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! It’s a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
- More: To learn more about Humi and to check out its current openings, visit its careers page.
9. Trulioo
- Who: Trulioo (Truly You) was founded in 2011 to help reduce fraud, mitigate risk, and increase trust and safety online. Trulioo provides real-time verification of five billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Its clients include some of the world’s most prominent tech companies, banks, crypto platforms, payment processors, and money transfer companies, along with major online marketplaces, financial institutions and gaming companies. Its mission matters — for billions of people everywhere. Trulioo truly believes that everyone is someone, and invites you to join its mission and celebrate the positive change the company is making in the world.
- Jobs: Truiloo is hiring across departments, including, Senior Events Marketing Manager, Marketing Automation Specialist, Senior Content Writer, Senior Graphic Designer, Senior Project Manager, and Lead Performance Engineer.
- Perks: Trulioo offers competitive compensation along with great extended health and dental benefits, a Health & Wellness Spending Account and RRSP matching. Learning opportunities include our Education, Training & Certification Policy and professional development programs. The company hosts various sports and wellness activities, social events, birthday celebrations, lunch and learns, and encourages friendly (but often competitive!) games of ping-pong and foosball. The Vancouver offices have spectacular waterfront views and are next to some of the city’s best restaurants. The offices are conveniently located within walking distance of transit, and employees have access to gym facilities and free bike lockers. Trulioo values its employees and has created a flexible and friendly work environment where everyone can succeed and grow with the company!
- More: Trulioo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and its commitment to inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, identity and experience connects the company with the customers and communities it serves, attracting top talent and passionate changemakers across the globe. For more information visit their website.
10. Pixieset
- Who: Over 700,000 photographers around the world use Pixieset’s suite of software tools to seamlessly manage their business online. Based in Vancouver, BC, with 150 employees all across Canada & Moldova, Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery that could be sent to clients online, has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and deliver images easily all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their businesses from end to end.
- Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring for these remote roles in Canada: an Engineering Manager, Quality, QA Co-op, Senior DevOps/Cloud Engineer, Senior Full Stack Software Developer, Front End Software Developer, and Full Stack Software Developer.
- Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible hours, charitable donation matching, memorable company events, and much more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in a fun, positive, and supportive environment while challenging you to be your best. Working at a fast-growing company also means there are plenty of opportunities for growth and working on projects that make a difference. Pixieset also has a remote-friendly environment where team members can choose to work remotely from anywhere in Canada or in their office located in Yaletown.
- More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their careers page.
11. Fresha
- Who: Fresha is an ambitious, innovative and rapidly expanding global startup that has hit the ground running in Vancouver. Its high-traffic booking platform has quickly become a game-changing industry leader, with users in over 120 countries. Its customers transact millions of appointment bookings monthly, with thousands of active users at any time. It is backed by top-tier international investors such as Huda Beauty, to drive further conversions of partners and consumers onto its booking platform.
- Jobs: Fresha is hiring a Business Development Manager, Partner Success Manager, Business Development Representative, and Partner Onboarding Associate!
- Perks: Jump on the Fresha rocketship and be a part of a well-funded, rapidly growing start-up with a lot of opportunities for growth and upward mobility! With great perks such as four weeks of vacation, competitive compensation packages, and uncapped commissions (dependent on the role). We’re a vibrant, supportive and collaborative culture that provides a hybrid/flexible working environment in downtown Vancouver.
- More: Fresha is reshaping the beauty and wellness industry, and this is just the beginning. If you have a growth mindset and are looking to be part of an inclusive, supportive and exciting team please check out Fresha’s careers page.
12. Onni Group
- Who: Onni Group is a one-stop shop for real estate development! This diverse company has 13 departments responsible for the entire building life cycle. Everything from development, construction, property management, accounting, finance, as well as leasing, sales, marketing, and more. Onni Group has a passion for building world-class urban communities, quality design, innovation, and sustainability. The company yields exceptional communities and experiences where our customers live, work, and play. Onni Group’s growing portfolio across North America is opening the doors to many more amazing opportunities for career growth.
- Jobs: Flaggers, Labourers, Carpenters, Finishing Superintendent, Commercial Property Manager, Payroll Administrator, CCTV Surveillance Operator, Executive Assistant, Maintenance Supervisor and more!
- Perks: Onni Group provides competitive salaries, a comprehensive benefits package, an annual education allowance of $1000.00, a wellness program, WFH flexibility, various employee discounts, including Level Hotels & Furnished Suites (Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago), rooftop patio, and employees finish at 3 pm the Friday before a long weekend!
- More: Check out their jobs page for the most up-to-date openings.
13. Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprising Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: Our growing team is currently hiring: AWS Migration Site Reliability Engineer, Senior Android Engineer, Senior Data Scientist/ML Engineer, Senior Database Administrator, and VIP Relations Manager.
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, maternity & parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal & professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, corporate ClassPass membership, health and wellness benefits and much more!
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.