BC government provides $18 million to plan Vancouver Island rail corridor

The former Via Rail station in downtown Victoria, demolished in 2013, formed the southernmost end of the Vancouver Island rail corridor. (Google Maps)

The Government of British Columbia is providing $18 million to conduct long-term planning for the future of the Vancouver Island rail corridor.

This is a north-south rail corridor that stretches along the eastern side of Vancouver Island, running a total distance of about 225 km between Victoria and Courtenay.

In recent years, there have been renewed discussions over reactivating the Island rail corridor for both freight and passenger uses, including a 2020 feasibility report commissioned by the provincial government that estimated a cost of over $700 million to bring the railway up to standard for inter-city passenger service. Currently, much of the railway is in a very poor state of repair due to decades of neglect.

In September 2021, the British Columbia Court of Appeal also asked the federal government to decide by March 14, 2023, on whether it would permit the restoration of the railway corridor or allow a segment of land to vest in Canada for the use and benefit of the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation, with its subject lands under rail corridor dispute located north of Nanaimo.

As part of today’s announcement, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, in a joint statement with BC’s Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming, said a decision has been made to perform “a reversion of the land bisecting the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve as the first step in the process of developing a shared vision for the future of the corridor with First Nations.”

This decision to return a small segment of the Island rail corridor to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation comes as a compromise for reconciliation, while also preserving the one-of-a-kind railway corridor across Vancouver Island for transportation uses.

“We recognize how important this corridor is and we would like to see it preserved as much as possible. If the corridor is broken up and built over, it will be lost forever, and future generations will likely be unable to assemble a continuous transportation corridor of land like this again,” reads a separate statement by Fleming.

“The Province also firmly believes that any potential future use of the corridor, whether it involves rail restoration or not, must involve First Nations participation and perspectives. Consideration for how the Island rail corridor might be used in the future, and commitment to reconciliation, are inseparable.”

It is noted that Vancouver Island’s population will exceed one million residents by the early 2030s, and with such growth, the corridor needs to be retained for the movement of people and goods.

Fleming also suggested that the corridor is part of the strategy to be more resilient to climate change impacts, as it would enable redundancy in the overall transportation system.

The provincial funding for the rail corridor’s planning effort will allow the involvement of First Nations and regional districts, including assessing concerns such as flooding, access, noise, or safety where the corridor crosses First Nations land.