Vancouver’s International Wine Festival is back for another unforgettable year — and Nk’Mip Cellars, North America’s first Indigenous-owned winery, is giving you the chance to get a sip of the action.

From February 24 to March 3, the highly anticipated event will see some of the world’s best winemakers touch down at Vancouver’s Convention Centre.

Guests will get to embrace all things wine and food with tasting events, trade days, wine seminars and minglers, winery dinners, and even more events at various venues across the city.

To help one lucky Daily Hive reader savour the celebrations, Nk’Mip Cellars is giving away the ultimate experience: two tickets to the festival and a two-night stay in the heart of Vancouver.

And that’s not all — the winner will also get a $500 gift card for award-winning restaurant Boulevard Kitchen, where they can indulge in delectable, locally sourced seafood dishes in an upscale setting, plus a $250 voucher for Pacific Centre.

Nk’Mip Cellars will be in attendance at the festival, pouring a selection of their delicious local BC wines, each one inspired by the culture and history of the spectacular Okanagan region. You’ll also get to learn all about their unique approach to winemaking, which honours the traditions and practices of their ancestors.

To enter the contest, simply fill out the form below. Good luck!

When: Sunday, February 24 to Monday, March 3

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, and other participating venues across the city