Over the last 20 years, local BC winery Nk’Mip Cellars has been taking a unique approach to winemaking — one that’s inspired by history.

As the first Indigenous-owned winery in North America, the team behind Nk’Mip honours the traditions and practices of their ancestors in everything they do.

The winery was founded by members of the Osoyoos Indian Band of the Okanagan Nation — a people who once travelled widely, hunting and gathering. Each winter, they would return to their villages in the Okanagan Valley where the winter harvest would be celebrated with ceremonies honouring the food chiefs who provided for all.

Today, Nk’Mip aims to connect Canadians to this colourful history, allowing them to honour the harvest season and celebrate winter with an authentic wine created by an Indigenous winemaker.

Justin Hall is the Nk’Mip Estate winemaker and grew up in the Osoyoos region — where the winery and vineyards are located.

Just like his ancestors before him, Hall works closely with the land and places a large focus on protecting it in his day-to-day work.

“Back when we were tribes that practiced hunting and gathering, it was extremely important that you gave back whatever you took from the land,” Hall tells Daily Hive. “We never want to strip the land of its resources, and that’s something we continue to believe in.”

One of the ways Nk’Mip maintains this respect for the land is by practicing “sustainable wine growing.” This involves growing grapes in small batches, using minimal fertilizer or spray, and not eradicating bugs, weeds, or other living things.

“We want our grapes to thrive in a healthy ecosystem without impacting the wildlife that surrounds it. We would never want a deer or bear travelling through our vineyard to become sick from the way we are treating our vines,” Hall explains.

“When I retire, I want to make sure whatever I’m growing, and the soils it grows from, are left in the same condition. What I’m doing today, I want my son to have the opportunity to do – to continue to grow on this land without it being destroyed and pillaged.”

Hall first discovered his love for winemaking when he joined the team at Nk’Mip after high school. He went on to receive a Winery Assistant certificate from the Okanagan University College, before travelling to Australia and New Zealand to further his studies. However, he believes his best education came from being on the land itself.

“You can really, really learn a lot just by paying attention to nature. It influences all of the decisions I make, big and small, when it comes to caring for the vines and making Nk’Mip wines.”

Purchasing a bottle of wine from Nk’Mip means you’re not only supporting a local business right here in BC, but you’re receiving a quality, one-of-kind product too.

“When Canadians choose Nk’Mip, they’re choosing a wine developed with a great deal of care by people who have been connected to the land and have practiced harvesting the land for generations. They become a part of that experience.”

Customers will find a wide range of wines to choose from, each one inspired by the culture and history of the spectacular Okanagan region. For Hall, it’s impossible to pick a favourite — however, he has some recommendations.

“The Syrah is a great wine because it’s soft and has a sweet body and texture. Despite its softness, it finds a way to be spicy, with really nice tannins. It’s got great complexity and a good body. The Syrah is something BC does very well. It’s a wine that anyone can enjoy,” he says. “That being said, the Talon is a Syrah-based blend that’s even softer. It’s slightly sweeter and richer, which is great for entry-level wine drinkers but it’s also a great all-around wine.”

For those who are near the Okanagan or planning a visit this holiday season, Nk’Mip will be hosting several seasonal activities at the estate where wine and food enthusiasts can enjoy the best of what the winery has to offer.

Guests are invited to learn about the Osoyoos Indigenous culture through gastronomy and take part in holiday-inspired events, vertical tastings, or book a private grotto tasting. Reservations can be made via TOCK.



To learn more about Nk’Mip Cellars or to browse their wide range of delicious wines, click here.