International arrivals area at YVR Airport reopens to public for greeters

The reopening of the publicly accessible meet-and-greet area at International Arrivals Level 2 of Vancouver International Airport. (Vancouver Airport Authority)

As another sign of the return of norms and the waning pandemic, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has reopened its publicly accessible meet-and-greet area for international arrivals.

The reopening of International Arrivals Level 2 allows friends and family to happily reunite after long trips abroad.

With international and US transborder travel expected to pick up, this space is expected to see more traffic in the months ahead. The area officially reopened last Thursday.

In an email to Daily Hive Urbanized, the Vancouver Airport Authority states it has been able to significantly scale back the number of testing pod stations that have occupied the international arrivals meet-and-greet area since the start of the pandemic — now achieved as the federal government has reduced testing requirements for passengers arriving from an international destination.

Within the meet-and-greet area, there are now just 10 testing pod stations — down from the peak of 79. If needed, under the new configuration of the space, YVR has the flexibility to increase the number of testing pod stations to 15.

Previous configuration:

New reopened configuration to the public:

Although testing requirements are now less stringent, all passengers arriving from an international destination must still complete their information on the ArriveCAN app, and they may still be selected for a random COVID test upon arrival in the meet-and-greet area. The mask-wearing requirement inside the terminal building has also been retained.