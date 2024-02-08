New equipment to increase YVR Airport domestic security screening capacity by 40%

The expanded use of Canada’s latest security screening technology will help further speed up the security checkpoint process for departures passengers at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Vancouver Airport Authority states that the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is expanding its “CATSA Plus” equipment to the Pier C checkpoint, which is one of the two main security checkpoints for the domestic terminal.

The Pier C checkpoint is now temporarily closed for the installation of five high-efficiency screening lanes with the new CATSA Plus equipment, which will increase security screening capacity at this checkpoint by about 40%.

This is the third of four security screening checkpoints at YVR to undergo renovations with the new CATSA screening equipment, which is already found at the main international checkpoint serving Pier D.

CATSA Plus was first introduced at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in 2016, before gradually being rolled out to other major airports across the country.

It features four stations to allow up to four passengers to place their belongings in the bins at the same time, a unique bin identification system using a tag on each bin and a photo before it enters the X-ray machine, a continuous X-ray belt, a motorized bag diverter and bin return, a separate X-ray image viewing and monitoring process in a remote room in a quiet area away from checkpoint distractions, and improved repacking areas for passengers.