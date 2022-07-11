The heat is ON: It could feel like 30° around Vancouver this week

It looks like summer is showing up in a big way around Vancouver this week, with the humidex making it feel HOT.

The week is filled with sunshine, according to Environment Canada and while the temperatures are in the low-to-mid 20° range, the humidex is where we find the heat.

The weather agency says the humidex will be in the 28° to 33° range over the next couple of day, depending on where you are.

For Monday, Environment Canada says we can expect a high of 24° near the coast, while the mercury could climb to around 30° inland.

The humidex will be 28° near the water and 33° inland.

The UV index is also 9 or very high.

How to prepare for hot weather:

If you do not have air conditioning at home, find an air-conditioned spot close by where you can cool off on hot days. Consider places in your community to spend time such as movie theatres, libraries, community centres, or shopping malls.

Check that you have a working fan. If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works.

Shut windows and close curtains or blinds during the day’s heat to block the sun and prevent hotter outdoor air from coming inside. Open doors and windows when it is cooler outside to move that cooler air indoors.

How to stay healthy in the Vancouver heat

Spray your body down with water, wear a damp shirt, take a cool shower or bath, or sit with part of your body in water to cool down if you are feeling too hot.

Drink plenty of water and other liquids to stay hydrated, even if you are not feeling thirsty.

Take it easy, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

Stay in the shade or use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.

Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache, and dizziness. Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating.

It is important to remember that overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst, and dark urine. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest, and use water to cool your body.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

With files from Sarah Anderson